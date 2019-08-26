Farmer's Almanac predicts colder-than-normal temperatures, lots of snow, and a long winter

The Farmers Almanac just released its predictions for the 2019-2020 winter, and it's going to be a cold one.

The almanac's forecast says the Northeast Corridor — from Washington, D.C., to Boston — will experience colder-than-normal temperatures for much of the season. And above-normal precipitation, too.

The report said the region will not only experience higher levels of snow, but also of rain and sleet, too.

The exact words used to describe winter in the Northeast this year are "cold, wintry mix, frosty, wet, and white."

It's also going to be a long winter, according to the latest predictions. The Almanac is saying that spring will be slow to start in 2020, with occasional wet snow and unseasonably chilly conditions expected to persist through April.

The coldest week of the year, it said, will be the final week of January and last through the beginning of February.

"(T)his winter will be filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a 'Polar Coaster,'" 2020 Farmers' Almanac says.

Nationwide, the coldest temperatures will drop in the northern Plains and into the Great Lakes, the report said.

