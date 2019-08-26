More News:

August 26, 2019

Farmer's Almanac predicts colder-than-normal temperatures, lots of snow, and a long winter

The words used to describe the forecast for Philly and the Northeast: 'Cold, wintry mix, frosty, wet, and white"

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Snow
Philly snow farmers almanac Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

In its weather forecast for Philly and the rest of the Northeast, the Farmer's Almanac predicts the 2019-2020 winter will be cold, wet and snowy. This photo shows snow blanketing the ground at Rittenhouse Square on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

The Farmers Almanac just released its predictions for the 2019-2020 winter, and it's going to be a cold one. 

The almanac's forecast says the Northeast Corridor — from Washington, D.C., to Boston — will experience colder-than-normal temperatures for much of the season. And above-normal precipitation, too. 

MORE NEWS: Viral 'chonk' cat Mr. B is getting adopted, Morris Animal Refuge announces

The report said the region will not only experience higher levels of snow, but also of rain and sleet, too. 

The exact words used to describe winter in the Northeast this year are "cold, wintry mix, frosty, wet, and white." 

It's also going to be a long winter, according to the latest predictions. The Almanac is saying that spring will be slow to start in 2020, with occasional wet snow and unseasonably chilly conditions expected to persist through April. 

The coldest week of the year, it said, will be the final week of January and last through the beginning of February. 

"(T)his winter will be filled with so many ups and downs on the thermometer, it may remind you of a 'Polar Coaster,'" 2020 Farmers' Almanac says. 

Nationwide, the coldest temperatures will drop in the northern Plains and into the Great Lakes, the report said.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Snow Philadelphia Winter Pennsylvania Winter Weather

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: What's even worse for Phillies than losing to the Marlins?
Phillies-lose-Marlins-082619_USAT

Animals

Viral 'chonk' cat Mr. B is getting adopted, Morris Animal Refuge announces
Mr. B chonk cat adopted

Women's Health

In men, it’s Parkinson’s. In women, it’s hysteria.
Brain Needlepoint 08262019

Eagles

Mailbag: An early look at the Eagles' biggest draft needs in 2020, and more
082519DerekBarnett

Made in America

Made in America 2019: Road closures and travel restrictions on Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Made in America road closures traffic

Festivals

More than 20 local artists to perform at Philly Music Fest
World Cafe Live venue for Philly Music Fest

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved