Viral 'chonk' cat Mr. B is getting adopted, Morris Animal Refuge announces

"We want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support of Mr. B and the work we do here at Morris Animal Refuge. We have gotten it narrowed down to a handful of potential adopters that we think can give him the perfect home. His adoption should be finalized early this week," the non-profit tweeted.

The animal shelter originally posted a picture of the bobcat – er, cat – on Thursday and the feline's popularity grew overnight. The post has since received over 44,000 likes and over 14,000 retweets. Their site even crashed from all the Mr. B interest. The refuge soon immortalized the cat on a "chonk" shirt in his honor. Many people had a lot of things to say about the adorable chonkmonster. (The refuge would like to point out, however, that he's just big-boned.) The Philadelphia Police were even interested in adding Mr. B to their K9 Unit.



But some people believe the cat is hiding its true identity ...









