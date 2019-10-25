PSPCA recovers 83 cats, 10 dogs from 'rescue organization' in Lebanon County

The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued 98 animals from a Lebanon County property that claimed to be a rescue organization.

PSPCA executed a search warrant after receiving a tip on Wednesday that the animals were in unsanitary conditions and not being treated for medical conditions. A rescue team removed 83 cats and kittens, 10 dogs and five deceased cats from the Jonestown property, the PSPCA said in a release.

Many of the cats were suffering from respiratory infections, as well as untreated eye conditions, and many dogs were too thin, PSPCA said. All 98 of the animals were being kept in kennels or enclosures with accumulating feces and urine.

All of the animals were surrendered to PSPCA for medical treatment and further diagnosis. They are all expected to be available for adoption after they receive necessary veterinary treatments.

Charges are pending the conclusion of an investigation.

