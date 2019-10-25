Temple's Lewis Katz School of Medicine closes due to 'potential threat,' person responsible in custody

October 25, 2019
A person responsible for a threat directed at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine was taken into custody Friday morning after the university canceled classes and closed its building.
The university tweeted an alert to students and staff just before 6:30 a.m. that a threat, deemed credible, had been made against the school. Employees were told to evacuate the building located at 3500 N. Broad St. in North Philadelphia.
By 8 a.m., the person who police police said was responsible had been taken into custody, and there was no longer an active threat, the university said.
Classes at the School of Medicine will remain canceled on Friday.
TU Alert (2/2): Activities at Temple University Hospital, including clinical practices, Temple Faculty Physicians, and the remainder of the Health Sciences Center Campus will continue as scheduled.— Temple University (@TempleUniv) October 25, 2019
TU Alert (1/2): The individual responsible for the threat directed at the LK School of Medicine is in custody. There is no longer a threat against the school. The School of Medicine will remain closed and classes canceled for the day, October 25, 2019.— Temple University (@TempleUniv) October 25, 2019
BREAKING: Employees evacuated from Lewis Katz School of Medicine on @TempleUniv campus due to threat. No one is being allowed in the building except security. @6abc pic.twitter.com/utOtOZwGL2— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) October 25, 2019
Clinical activities at Temple Hospital and classes on Temple's main campus remain unaffected.
