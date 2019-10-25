Temple's Lewis Katz School of Medicine closes due to 'potential threat,' person responsible in custody

A person responsible for a threat directed at Temple University's Lewis Katz School of Medicine was taken into custody Friday morning after the university canceled classes and closed its building.

The university tweeted an alert to students and staff just before 6:30 a.m. that a threat, deemed credible, had been made against the school. Employees were told to evacuate the building located at 3500 N. Broad St. in North Philadelphia.

By 8 a.m., the person who police police said was responsible had been taken into custody, and there was no longer an active threat, the university said.

Classes at the School of Medicine will remain canceled on Friday.

Clinical activities at Temple Hospital and classes on Temple's main campus remain unaffected.



