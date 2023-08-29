More Sports:

August 29, 2023

Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2023 edition

Where do the Eagles rank in age among the 32 NFL teams?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
082923AaronRodgers Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is helping make the Jets way older than they were in recent years.

As of roughly 9:00 p.m. on cutdown day, when we finished collecting data from all 32 NFL team website rosters, the Green Bay Packers had the youngest team in the NFL.

Previously, the youngest teams in the NFL were as follows:

• 2022: Cleveland Browns

• 2021: New York Jets

• 2020: Jacksonville Jaguars

• 2019: Miami Dolphins

• 2018: Cincinnati Bengals

• 2017: Cleveland Browns

• Every year from 2012-2016: St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

The New Orleans Saints have the oldest roster in the NFL this year, followed by the New York Jets, who had the youngest team just two years ago. The Eagles ranked 21st, as in, 21st youngest.

By the time you read this, this data will already out of date as teams continue to make tweaks to their rosters, although even with continued roster movement, the average ages of each team shouldn’t change much. Here are the results, keeping in mind that this is merely a snapshot, and that context can be applied to each individual team:

  1. Packers: 25.0
  2. Rams: 25.3
  3. Bengals: 25.4
  4. Colts: 25.4
  5. Seahawks: 25.5
  6. Chargers: 25.5
  7. Chiefs: 25.5
  8. Buccaneers: 25.6
  9. Jaguars: 25.6
  10. Bears: 25.7
  11. Lions: 25.7
  12. Giants: 25.7
  13. Dolphins: 25.7
  14. Cowboys: 25.8
  15. Commanders: 25.8
  16. Ravens: 25.8
  17. Vikings: 25.9
  18. Browns: 25.9
  19. Titans: 25.9
  20. Cardinals: 26.0
  21. Eagles: 26.0
  22. 49ers: 26.1
  23. Falcons: 26.2
  24. Broncos: 26.2
  25. Bills: 26.3
  26. Steelers: 26.3
  27. Patriots: 26.4
  28. Panthers: 26.5
  29. Raiders: 26.6
  30. Texans: 26.7
  31. Jets: 27.0
  32. Saints: 27.4

To note, "old" doesn't mean "bad," and "young" doesn't mean "good." But certainly, you don't want to be old and bad, like some of the teams above (Saints, Raiders, Texans, etc.). And obviously, teams that are both young and talented with great young quarterbacks (Bengals and Chiefs, for example) can feel pretty good about their long-term chances of being consistent contenders.

(Also, no, using the median age for each team is not the better way to do this.) 😇

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL Age

Videos

Featured

Limited - NJDOT - Work Zone Image PhillyVoice

We have to change driver behavior in work zones — it is costing highway workers their lives
Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report

Just In

Must Read

Health News

Hackers in ransomware attack on Philly-area hospitals post patient data for sale on dark web
Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

Eagles

Eagles sign CB Isaiah Rodgers
082823IsaiahRodgers

Illness

COVID-19 may trigger high blood pressure, study finds
High Blood Pressure COVID

Media

Could the false claims of election fraud by FOX News cost local station FOX29 its broadcast license?
fox 29 license renewal fcc

Entertainment

Philadelphia Film Society to host BYOB 'Barbie' night before the movie leaves theaters
BYOB Barbie

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved