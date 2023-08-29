Ranking NFL teams by age after 53-man cutdowns: 2023 edition

As of roughly 9:00 p.m. on cutdown day, when we finished collecting data from all 32 NFL team website rosters, the Green Bay Packers had the youngest team in the NFL.

Previously, the youngest teams in the NFL were as follows:

• 2022: Cleveland Browns



• 2021: New York Jets



• 2020: Jacksonville Jaguars



• 2019: Miami Dolphins

• 2018: Cincinnati Bengals

• 2017: Cleveland Browns

• Every year from 2012-2016: St. Louis / Los Angeles Rams

The New Orleans Saints have the oldest roster in the NFL this year, followed by the New York Jets, who had the youngest team just two years ago. The Eagles ranked 21st, as in, 21st youngest.



By the time you read this, this data will already out of date as teams continue to make tweaks to their rosters, although even with continued roster movement, the average ages of each team shouldn’t change much. Here are the results, keeping in mind that this is merely a snapshot, and that context can be applied to each individual team:



Packers: 25.0 Rams: 25.3 Bengals: 25.4 Colts: 25.4 Seahawks: 25.5 Chargers: 25.5 Chiefs: 25.5 Buccaneers: 25.6 Jaguars: 25.6 Bears: 25.7 Lions: 25.7 Giants: 25.7 Dolphins: 25.7 Cowboys: 25.8 Commanders: 25.8 Ravens: 25.8 Vikings: 25.9 Browns: 25.9 Titans: 25.9 Cardinals: 26.0 Eagles: 26.0 49ers: 26.1 Falcons: 26.2 Broncos: 26.2 Bills: 26.3 Steelers: 26.3 Patriots: 26.4 Panthers: 26.5 Raiders: 26.6 Texans: 26.7 Jets: 27.0 Saints: 27.4

To note, "old" doesn't mean "bad," and "young" doesn't mean "good." But certainly, you don't want to be old and bad, like some of the teams above (Saints, Raiders, Texans, etc.). And obviously, teams that are both young and talented with great young quarterbacks (Bengals and Chiefs, for example) can feel pretty good about their long-term chances of being consistent contenders.

(Also, no, using the median age for each team is not the better way to do this.) 😇

