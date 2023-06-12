More Culture:

June 12, 2023

Enormous troll sculpture promoting conservation to appear in Hainesport, N.J. this month

Thomas Dambo, a climate activist and sculptor, will unveil 'Big Rusty' — who is made of recycled materials — in Burlington County on June 28

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Sculpture
thomas dambo sculpture.jpg Provided image/Sideways Inc.

One of Thomas Dambo's previous pieces, pictured above, was created for a 2018 Breckenridge, Colorado arts festival.

A giant troll will appear in Burlington County, New Jersey at the end of June — but luckily, there's no chance of it stomping on you.

That's because "Big Rusty" is a sculpture made of recycled industrial waste, created by artist Thomas Dambo to promote conservation and sustainability.

Dambo will unveil the piece in Hainesport on Wednesday, June 28 to launch a U.S. tour for his largest sculpture project yet, "The Way of the Bird King." Over the course of the tour, Dambo and his team of 22 builders will construct 10 sculptures using recycled materials from over 1,000 pallets. Each piece aims to educate visitors about the human impact on watersheds and animal habitats and to promote dialogue on preservation.

Based in Copenhagen, Dambo has already created 87 large-scale, recycled troll installations all over the world. His creatures have been spotted in the woods of France, Chile, Germany, China and South Korea, as well as various U.S. states. They often come with backstories made up by the artist.

"I like to think that my art can help change people's perspective from trash being something that has no value to something that has a big value," he told NPR in 2021. 

A troll sculpture made of recycled materials in Jackson Hole, WyomingProvided image/Sideways Inc.

Another troll sculpture in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.


Thomas Dambo and three other builders work on a troll sculpture in DenmarkProvided image/Sideways Inc.

Thomas Dambo and his team work on a sculpture in Denmark.


In addition to his giant trolls, Dambo is also known for his long-running "Happy City Birds" project, an idea born during his street-art years. Since 2006, he has created and installed over 3,500 birdhouses made from scrap wood, recycled materials and incorrectly toned paint donated by the Danish company Dyrup. They now adorn streets and trees in his native Copenhagen and other cities around the world.

After the launch of Big Rusty, Dambo will travel to Vermont, Michigan and various spots along the West Coast for his tour. His final installation will be at the National Nordic Museum in Seattle, to be unveiled on Sept. 18.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Sculpture Burlington County New Jersey Activism Climate Change Recycling

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cooper Aerial at night

Cooper University Hospital awarded spring 2023 ‘A’ hospital safety grade
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Repairs to I-95 will take months after truck fire causes section of highway to collapse in Northeast Philly, officials say
i-95 collapse

Sponsored

Access to Capital 101 – Explore Your Options
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Eagles

Mailbag: What would the 2022 Eagles have looked like if they traded for Russell Wilson?
061023RussellWilson

TV

'Abbott Elementary' Season 2 earns highest viewership for an ABC comedy in three years
abbott elementary season 2 viewership

Festivals

This year's Chinese Lantern Festival features a dragon tunnel and fortune-telling wall
Chinese Lantern Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved