Get help fixing tricky household items during NextFab repair workshop

People looking to rescue broken or damaged household items from the trash can attend a free workshop at NextFab's North Philadelphia artisan studio to learn how to make repairs and assemble tricky furniture.



NextFab is teaming up with the Philly Fixers Guild for its Repair Fair on Thursday, Jan. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the studio on 1800 N. American St. Volunteers on site will help guests mend, repair and assemble several household items.

While the workshop is free to attend, reservations are required. There will also be rolling tours of the studio and light drinks and refreshments.



Tangled jewelry, broken appliances, damaged laptops, dull kitchen knives or furniture that needs to be assembled are all things to bring to the workshop. As long as participants can carry the item into the building, volunteers with the Philly Fixers Guild will do their best to put it together.

If guests bring an item that the volunteers cannot repair, someone will recommend a next course of action, like buying a replacement part, or proper disposal and replacement of the item.

Though members of the Philly Fixers Guild are handy at making repairs and building furniture, they are not considered experts in their field and are participating in the repair fair for educational purposes.



Guests can also head over to the NextFab Gallery to see an exhibit of landscape paintings by Bryce Bennett. The local artist, whose work is inspired by the Impressionists, uses bright colors to radiate energy.

For those who can't make it to the Repair Fair, the Philly Fixers Guild has an email service for assistance with household repairs. The organization will also host Repair Fairs on the second Thursday of each month through the end of 2023.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

6 to 8 p.m. | Free

NextFab North Philadelphia

1800 N. American St., Philadelphia, PA 19122