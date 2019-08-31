Report: Bills to cut RB LeSean McCoy

In what will be viewed as a surprise move (but probably shouldn't), the Buffalo Bills are reportedly poised to release running back LeSean McCoy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

McCoy is now 31 years of age, and was set to count for $9,050,000 on the Bills' cap in 2019, the third highest cap number in 2019 among NFL running backs. In 2018, McCoy averaged 3.2 yards per carry. In his previous nine seasons, he never averaged fewer than 4.0 yards per carry. By releasing him, the Bills will save $6,425,000, which is probably the smart move for a team that is far from becoming a Super Bowl contender. McCoy will immediately become an unrestricted free agent.

Now, the obvious question will become, "Should the Eagles sign him?"

Well, that depends. Is he cooked? The answer might be yes. And even if he still has something to offer, is he more useful than Miles Sanders, Jordan Howard, Corey Clement, or Darren Sproles? And how much is he willing to play for at this stage of his career?

The bet here is that while the Eagles could have certainly used McCoy when they were rolling with the likes of Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams last season, the running back room is much stronger in 2019. If the Eagles suffer some injuries and McCoy is still available and willing to play on an "I'm chasing a Super Bowl" contract, then, sure. Otherwise, they'll likely pass.

