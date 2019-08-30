Eagles cut a bunch of guys ahead of 53-man roster deadline

On the eve before final cutdowns, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have trimmed their roster to 65 players. Here's a breakdown of the moves they have made:

Injured reserve

• TE Richard Rodgers: It is still unknown exactly what Rodgers' foot injury is, but if it's not season-ending, the bet here is that Rodgers will soon be released with an injury settlement, and the team can maybe add him to the active 53-man roster if/when he gets healthy.



Waived/Injured

• DT Aziz Shittu: Shittu was carted off Thursday night with an injury. He wasn't going to make the team even if he hadn't been injured.



Released (these players are not subjected to waivers, and will immediately become unrestricted free agents)

• TE Will Tye: Tye actually had a few seasons in which he put up decent numbers, but he failed to stand out in Eagles camp.



• DE Eli Harold: Harold was added to the roster late in camp after the Eagles traded Ryan Bates for him. He played very little in the preseason games.

• DE Kasim Edebali: Edibali showed some flashes in practices, but did not make any notable plays in the preseason games.

• LB Hayes Pullard: Pullard's tenure with the Eagles was two days.



• CB Orlando Scandrick: Scandrick is an interesting case. There's a chance he could be added back to the 53-man roster after Week 1, when his salary will no longer be guaranteed.



Waived

• QB Cody Kessler: It remains hilarious to me that many a Browns fan tried to claim during the 2016 season that Kessler was better than Carson Wentz.



• RB Donnel Pumphrey: The end of an era. He was clearly the last RB on the depth chart.



• WR Marken Michel: Made some plays, solid practice squad candidate.



• WR Carlton Agudosi: Agudosi was a fan favorite because of his height at 6'6, and while he had some moments, he did not make enough plays to seriously push for a roster spot. He could be a possibility for the practice squad.



• WR DeAndre Thompkins: His value as an undrafted free agent was his return ability, but for whatever reason he couldn't field punts cleanly at the NovaCare Complex.



• C Anthony Fabiano: The Harvard guy. I'd be lying if I said I had any kind of insight as to how well he played either in practice or the games.



• G Keegan Render: Ditto.



• OT Riley Mayfield: Like Hayes Pullard above, Mayfield's tenure with the Eagles lasted two days.



• DT Kevin Wilkins: Big Wilk! He was the unanimous winner of the rookie talent show.



• LB Alex Singleton: Former CFL guy was apparently a fan favorite near the end of the preseason. He had a nice game against the Jets, but was a longshot.



• LB Chris Worley: Another guy who was only added to the team in the last week.



• CB Josh Hawkins: Hawkins got lit up by the Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs last year. I don't believe he has practice squad eligibility.



• CB Jeremiah McKinnon: Roasted daily in camp.



• CB Sojourn Shelton: He broke up the pass on the spectacular play made by the McGoo guy on Jacksonville Week 2.



• CB Ajene Harris: Added to the team mid-way through camp. Never really had much of a chance to make the roster.



• S Trae Elston: He's been on and off the Eagles' practice squad at various times.



• S Deiondre Hall: Joe Douglas' ears just perked up.



• S Jason Thompson: Had a nice forced fumble against the Jets, but he only joined the team three days ago.



My final 53-man roster projection remains clean, for now.

