Eagles cut a bunch of guys ahead of 53-man roster deadline

August 30, 2019
On the eve before final cutdowns, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have trimmed their roster to 65 players. Here's a breakdown of the moves they have made:
• TE Richard Rodgers: It is still unknown exactly what Rodgers' foot injury is, but if it's not season-ending, the bet here is that Rodgers will soon be released with an injury settlement, and the team can maybe add him to the active 53-man roster if/when he gets healthy.
• DT Aziz Shittu: Shittu was carted off Thursday night with an injury. He wasn't going to make the team even if he hadn't been injured.
• TE Will Tye: Tye actually had a few seasons in which he put up decent numbers, but he failed to stand out in Eagles camp.
• DE Eli Harold: Harold was added to the roster late in camp after the Eagles traded Ryan Bates for him. He played very little in the preseason games.
• DE Kasim Edebali: Edibali showed some flashes in practices, but did not make any notable plays in the preseason games.
• LB Hayes Pullard: Pullard's tenure with the Eagles was two days.
• CB Orlando Scandrick: Scandrick is an interesting case. There's a chance he could be added back to the 53-man roster after Week 1, when his salary will no longer be guaranteed.
• QB Cody Kessler: It remains hilarious to me that many a Browns fan tried to claim during the 2016 season that Kessler was better than Carson Wentz.
• RB Donnel Pumphrey: The end of an era. He was clearly the last RB on the depth chart.
• WR Marken Michel: Made some plays, solid practice squad candidate.
• WR Carlton Agudosi: Agudosi was a fan favorite because of his height at 6'6, and while he had some moments, he did not make enough plays to seriously push for a roster spot. He could be a possibility for the practice squad.
• WR DeAndre Thompkins: His value as an undrafted free agent was his return ability, but for whatever reason he couldn't field punts cleanly at the NovaCare Complex.
• C Anthony Fabiano: The Harvard guy. I'd be lying if I said I had any kind of insight as to how well he played either in practice or the games.
• G Keegan Render: Ditto.
• OT Riley Mayfield: Like Hayes Pullard above, Mayfield's tenure with the Eagles lasted two days.
• DT Kevin Wilkins: Big Wilk! He was the unanimous winner of the rookie talent show.
• LB Alex Singleton: Former CFL guy was apparently a fan favorite near the end of the preseason. He had a nice game against the Jets, but was a longshot.
• LB Chris Worley: Another guy who was only added to the team in the last week.
• CB Josh Hawkins: Hawkins got lit up by the Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs last year. I don't believe he has practice squad eligibility.
• CB Jeremiah McKinnon: Roasted daily in camp.
• CB Sojourn Shelton: He broke up the pass on the spectacular play made by the McGoo guy on Jacksonville Week 2.
• CB Ajene Harris: Added to the team mid-way through camp. Never really had much of a chance to make the roster.
• S Trae Elston: He's been on and off the Eagles' practice squad at various times.
• S Deiondre Hall: Joe Douglas' ears just perked up.
• S Jason Thompson: Had a nice forced fumble against the Jets, but he only joined the team three days ago.
My final 53-man roster projection remains clean, for now.
