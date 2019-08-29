Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets preseason game

August 29, 2019
Well that was some of the worst professional football I've ever seen. In the ultra-meaningless yearly fourth preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets, the Jets won 6-0, and frankly, it was somehow less exciting than the score would indicate. As always, we have 10 awards.
Here are the guys who started on offense for the Eagles:
QB: Clayton Thorson
RB: Wendell Smallwood
WR: Mack Hollins
WR: Greg Ward
WR: Marken Michel
TE: Josh Perkins
LT: Matt Pryor
LG: Sua Opeta
C: Nate Herbig
RG: Keegan Render
RT: Brett Toth
And on defense:
DE: Daeshon Hall
DT: Treyvon Hester
DT: Hassan Ridgeway
DE: Josh Sweat
LB: Alex Singleton
LB: T.J. Edwards
LB: Chris Worley
CB: Josh Hawkins
S: Deiondre Hall
S: Tre Elston
CB: Jeremiah McKinnon
More than half of those guys won't be on the team in two days.
Hall finished the preseason with 10 tackles, 4 sacks, and 3 forced fumbles. His latest big play:
Daeshon Hall is back at it again!#PHIvsNYJ | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/FgXm0OkhRB— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 30, 2019
Hall will be the Eagles' fourth DE this season, you know, barring a trade for Jadeveon Clowney.
In the first quarter of a game in which he was trying to perhaps impress other teams around the league, Smallwood fumbled. Not good.
Out of curiosity, I looked to see how many fumbles Smallwood has lost over his career, and to my surprise, he has only lost one, in 2016 against the Cowboys. (Technically, on the stat sheet he also lost one against the Buccaneers last year, but that was in an end-of-game desperation lateral situation.)
And thus concludes the "useless Wendell Smallwood information" section of this game recap.
At various points throughout training camp and the preseason, we've seen "OMG WHAT IS THAT" Thorson, and "Hey, he looks like a passable NFL quarterback" Thorson. Thursday night was more definitely the former. Thorson finished 12 of 26 for 84 yards, 0 TD, a pick, and a QB rating of 38.0. The pick was bad, but you could have picked a half-dozen or so throws that were arguably worse.
If there's a silver lining here, it's that if the Eagles want to bring Thorson back to the practice squad, it's unlikely some other team is going to claim him if they watch his preseason tape.
He was still better than Cody Kessler though.
Bertolet, the Jets' kicker after Chandler Catanzaro retired a couple weeks ago, missed three field goals. He's not alone. After trading a fifth-round pick to the Ravens for Kaare Vedvik, the Vikings have watched Vedvid miss all three of his field goal attempts this preseason.
And then there was this, from Bears kicker Eddy Pineiro:
Kicker situation in Chicago is still a mess. Eddy Piñeiro was way off on this extra point. Ugly.pic.twitter.com/fHcCNZVu6R— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2019
Be thankful for Jake Elliott.
I'm already out of things to write about this game, so here's video of Cameron Johnston doing a dropkick:
Instead of having Jake Elliott kick off, Eagles went with punter Cameron Johnston doing a drop kick: pic.twitter.com/jnkNBSIil4— Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) August 30, 2019
Thanks Cameron.
Yes, that happened. It was a sign of things to come.
Technically, the Jets shouldn't have tried to run out the clock mathematically at the end of the game, as the Eagles had enough timeouts to stop the clock.
Me, when Pederson waived off the opportunity to stop the clock:
The preseason is over. Rejoice.
