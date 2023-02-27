Report: Eagles hosting Seahawks assistant Sean Desai for in-person defensive coordinator interview

The Philadelphia Eagles will be hosting Seattle Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai for a second interview for their vacant defensive coordinator position, according to a report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Vic Fangio consulted for the Eagles in 2022, and he might be the Eagles' defensive coordinator right now if the Eagles hadn't made a run to the Super Bowl. With Fangio landing a defensive coordinator job in Miami while the Eagles' playoff run continued, the Eagles have seemingly turned their interested to other coaches who have learned from him. As Rapoport notes, Desai worked with Fangio from 2015-2018. His career path, via Wikipedia:

• Temple (2006–2010): Defensive & special teams coach

• Miami (FL) (2011): Assistant director of football operations

• Boston College (2012): Running backs coach & special teams coordinator

• Chicago Bears (2013–2018): Defensive quality control coach

• Chicago Bears (2019–2020): Safeties coach

• Chicago Bears (2021): Defensive coordinator

• Seattle Seahawks (2022–present): Associate head coach / defensive assistant

In Desai's lone season as Chicago's defensive coordinator, the Bears finished sixth in yards allowed, 22nd in points allowed, and 13th in defensive DVOA.

