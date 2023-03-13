Report: Eagles LB T.J. Edwards 'plans to sign' with the Bears

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards intends on signing with the Chicago Bears, according to multiple reports.

Edwards had 159 tackles during the 2022 season (10 for loss), including nine games in which he had double-digit tackles. He also chipped in two sacks and seven pass breakups. Those 159 tackles were good for seventh in the NFL, and the next-closest Eagles tackler (Kyzir White) had 49 fewer tackles.

Edwards is a tough, physical, instinctive linebacker who saw his role increase each year after signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. In those four seasons, he became the Eagles' best linebacker, albeit on a team that doesn't place a high value on the position. It's fair to also note that while Edwards has made himself into a quality starting linebacker, he is also always going to be limited athletically, and the Chiefs were able to take advantage of him and White in the middle of the field in the Super Bowl.

Still, Edwards was a leader on the Eagles defense and the "green dot" signal caller under Jonathan Gannon. The Eagles will have to find a new player for that job in 2023 under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.



