More Sports:

March 04, 2023

Eagles 2023 free agency rumor and report tracker

Stay updated with the latest NFL rumors and reports about the Eagles' offseason.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
030423HowieRoseman Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Howie

NFL free agency will essentially begin on Monday, March 13, when the NFL will open a two-day window during which teams are permitted to contact and negotiate with free agents. The first day of the new league year, which is the "official" start of free agency, is March 15.

Since we're right around the corner from free agency, let's start tracking reports and rumors that are pertinent to the Philadelphia Eagles. Most recent entries at the top:

Brandon Graham is getting attention from other teams, including the Browns

Per Tim McManus of ESPN: 

Graham flourished in a smaller role in 2022, racking up 11 sacks in just 474 snaps. He will turn 35 in April, and he is on record as saying he wants to continue to play in his 14th season in 2023, and possibly even for another season beyond that. He has a complicated contract situation, which is detailed here, but the short-short version is that Graham is likely to be released with a June 1 designation in March, with sizeable dead money hits both in 2023 and 2024. He will then become a free agent, free to sign with any team.

Because he will be released, Graham will not count toward the compensatory pick formula, meaning that the Eagles will get nothing in return if they lose him. It's hard to imagine Graham playing anywhere other than Philly, and in my opinion he feels likely to sign back with the team after being June 1 released, much like Fletcher Cox did last offseason.

That said, it's certainly not surprising that Graham is generating interest, particularly from the Browns, who hired Jim Schwartz to be their defensive coordinator this offseason. If he gets blown away by some crazy offer, anything can happen.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Free Agency

Videos

Featured

PHILLYREALESTATE-RK-004.jpg

Expert tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
Limited - Real Housewives New York

Spend an evening with the Real Housewives of New York this March

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Driver who fatally struck Lower Merion firefighter on I-76 sentenced to prison
Thomas Royds Firefighter Lower Merion

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Illness

Lifestyle changes can help reduce heartburn caused by gastroesophageal reflux disease
GERD Treatment

Sixers

Is it time for Tyrese Maxey to rejoin Sixers' starting lineup?
Tyrese Maxey commercial

Music

Lizzy McAlpine performs her single 'ceilings' on 'The Tonight Show'
Lizzy McAlpine Tonight Show

Weekend

Flower shows and fashion week: Your weekend guide to things to do in Philly
Philly Flower Show

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved