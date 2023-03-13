Report: Eagles S Marcus Epps to sign with the Raiders

Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps will reportedly sign with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

It's a two-year deal worth $12 million per Tom Pelissero. You can check out our compensatory pick tracker here.

The Eagles claimed Epps off of waivers from the Vikings in 2019, and his role steadily grew with the team until he finally became a full-time starter in 2022, when he finished third on the team with 94 tackles. He also had 6 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, and no interceptions.



Epps was a decent enough placeholder at safety on a loaded Eagles defense, but there's an argument to be made that undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship was a better player than Epps when he got his opportunities.

The Eagles have now lost three defensive starters so far on the first day of free agency — Epps, DT Javon Hargrave, and LB T.J. Edwards.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader