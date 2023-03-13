Eagles 2024 compensatory draft pick tracker

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to lose a lot of good players in free agency this offseason to other teams around the NFL. However, one of the silver linings is that they will receive a maximum of four compensatory picks in 2024 for the players they lose, minus the players they gain.

Here we'll track each signing (both lost and gained), and whether or not each player will count toward the compensatory pick formula.

Players lost

• DT Javon Hargrave: Hargrave will reportedly sign a four-year deal worth $84 million. That'll very likely be worth a third-round compensatory pick.



• LB T.J. Edwards: Edwards will reportedly sign a three-year deal worth $19.5 million. That's probably in the sixth-round comp pick range.



Players gained

• None yet.



Comp pick cancellation chart

We will be referencing OverTheCap's comp pick cancellation chart here:

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round Javon Hargrave ($21 million) - 3 T.J. Edwards ($6.5 million) - 6











