March 19, 2023

Report: Eagles OL Isaac Seumalo to sign with the Steelers

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Isaac_Seumalo_3_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Isaac Seumalo #56 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on September 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Kate Frese for PhillyVoice)

Philadelphia Eagles interior offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo will reportedly sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to a report from Jorden Schultz.

Seumalo had some bumps in the road early in his career, but he developed into a quality starter, quietly stacking together a pair of good seasons for the Eagles in 2021 and 2022. He offers the versatility to play either guard position as well as center, and was also called upon to play both tackle spots in some pinches during his career in Philly. 

With Seumalo departing and Jason Kelce announcing that he will continue to play in 2023, look for 2022 second-round pick Cam Jurgens to fill in as the new starter at right guard. During a preseason game against the Jets, it looked a lot like Kelce changed his jersey number to 51 for the night, as Jurgens had a slew of highlight reel blocks using his athleticism out in space reminiscent of his mentor.

We’ll update with Seumalo’s contract details when they are made available.

Updated Eagles depth chart here.

