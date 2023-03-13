More Sports:

March 13, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles 2023 depth chart

Here are the Eagles starters and backups on their 2023 depth chart.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Nick Sirianni

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

 Offense
 QBJalen Hurts Ian Book
 
 RBKenny Gainwell Trey Sermon Kennedy Brooks 
 WRA.J. Brown Tyrie Cleveland 
 
 WRDeVonta Smith Devon Allen 
 WRQuez Watkins Britain Covey
Greg Ward 
 TEDallas Goedert Jack StollGrant CalcaterraTyree Jackson 
 TE (cont.)Dalton Keene    
 LTJordan Mailata Roderick Johnson Jarrid Williams  
 LGLandon Dickerson Sua Opeta Julian Good-Jones 
 CJason Kelce Cameron Tom 
 
 RGCam Jurgens Tyrese Robinson
 
 RTLane Johnson Jack Driscoll
Fred Johnson 


Defense 
LDE Brandon Graham Janarius Robinson Tarron Jackson 
DT Milton Williams  
NT Jordan Davis Noah Elliss  
DT Marlon Tuipulotu Marvin Wilson 
RDE Josh Sweat Derek Barnett Matt Leo
SAM Haason Reddick Patrick Johnson Kyron Johnson 
LB Nakobe Dean Shaun Bradley 
LB Christian Elliss Davion Taylor 
CB Darius Slay Josh JobeTristin McCollum
Reed Blankenship Andre Chachere 
K'Von Wallace  
CB Zech McPhearson Mario Goodrich 
SCB Avonte Maddox Josiah Scott 


Special Teams 
Jake Elliott  
Arryn Siposs  
LS Rick Lovato  


Free agents

  1. QB Gardner Minshew
  2. RB Miles Sanders
  3. RB Boston Scott
  4. WR Zach Pascal
  5. OT Andre Dillard
  6. OG Isaac Seumalo
  7. DE Robert Quinn
  8. DT Javon Hargrave
  9. DT Fletcher Cox
  10. DT Linval Joseph
  11. DT Ndamukong Suh
  12. LB T.J. Edwards
  13. LB Kyzir White
  14. CB James Bradberry
  15. S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
  16. S Marcus Epps

Exempt: OL Josh Sills

