Philadelphia Eagles 2023 depth chart

As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.

Offense 1 2 3 4 QB Jalen Hurts Ian Book

RB Kenny Gainwell Trey Sermon Kennedy Brooks WR A.J. Brown Tyrie Cleveland

WR DeVonta Smith Devon Allen WR Quez Watkins Britain Covey

Greg Ward TE Dallas Goedert Jack Stoll Grant Calcaterra Tyree Jackson TE (cont.) Dalton Keene LT Jordan Mailata Roderick Johnson Jarrid Williams LG Landon Dickerson Sua Opeta Julian Good-Jones C Jason Kelce Cameron Tom

RG Cam Jurgens Tyrese Robinson

RT Lane Johnson Jack Driscoll

Fred Johnson





Defense 1 2 3 LDE Brandon Graham Janarius Robinson Tarron Jackson DT Milton Williams

NT Jordan Davis Noah Elliss DT Marlon Tuipulotu Marvin Wilson

RDE Josh Sweat Derek Barnett Matt Leo SAM Haason Reddick Patrick Johnson Kyron Johnson LB Nakobe Dean Shaun Bradley

LB Christian Elliss Davion Taylor CB Darius Slay Josh Jobe Tristin McCollum S Reed Blankenship Andre Chachere

S K'Von Wallace

CB Zech McPhearson Mario Goodrich

SCB Avonte Maddox Josiah Scott





Special Teams 1 2 K Jake Elliott P Arryn Siposs LS Rick Lovato



Free agents: QB Gardner Minshew RB Miles Sanders RB Boston Scott WR Zach Pascal OT Andre Dillard OG Isaac Seumalo DE Robert Quinn DT Javon Hargrave DT Fletcher Cox DT Linval Joseph DT Ndamukong Suh LB T.J. Edwards LB Kyzir White CB James Bradberry S C.J. Gardner-Johnson S Marcus Epps Exempt: OL Josh Sills

