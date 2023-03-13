Philadelphia Eagles 2023 depth chart

March 13, 2023
As Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles endlessly tweak their roster, we'll update the Birds' depth chart (as we see it) every time they make a move this offseason and into the regular season.
|Offense
|1
|2
|3
|4
|QB
|Jalen Hurts
|Ian Book
|RB
|Kenny Gainwell
|Trey Sermon
|Kennedy Brooks
|WR
|A.J. Brown
|Tyrie Cleveland
|WR
|DeVonta Smith
|Devon Allen
|WR
|Quez Watkins
|Britain Covey
|Greg Ward
|TE
|Dallas Goedert
|Jack Stoll
|Grant Calcaterra
|Tyree Jackson
|TE (cont.)
|Dalton Keene
|LT
|Jordan Mailata
|Roderick Johnson
|Jarrid Williams
|LG
|Landon Dickerson
|Sua Opeta
|Julian Good-Jones
|C
|Jason Kelce
|Cameron Tom
|RG
|Cam Jurgens
|Tyrese Robinson
|RT
|Lane Johnson
|Jack Driscoll
|Fred Johnson
|Defense
|1
|2
|3
|LDE
|Brandon Graham
|Janarius Robinson
|Tarron Jackson
|DT
|Milton Williams
|NT
|Jordan Davis
|Noah Elliss
|DT
|Marlon Tuipulotu
|Marvin Wilson
|RDE
|Josh Sweat
|Derek Barnett
|Matt Leo
|SAM
|Haason Reddick
|Patrick Johnson
|Kyron Johnson
|LB
|Nakobe Dean
|Shaun Bradley
|LB
|Christian Elliss
|Davion Taylor
|CB
|Darius Slay
|Josh Jobe
|Tristin McCollum
|S
|Reed Blankenship
|Andre Chachere
|S
|K'Von Wallace
|CB
|Zech McPhearson
|Mario Goodrich
|SCB
|Avonte Maddox
|Josiah Scott
|Special Teams
|1
|2
|K
|Jake Elliott
|P
|Arryn Siposs
|LS
|Rick Lovato
Free agents:
Exempt: OL Josh Sills
