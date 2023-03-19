Report: Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to sign with the Lions

Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will reportedly sign with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal worth $8 million ($6.5 million guaranteed), according to a report from NFL Network.

Gardner-Johnson played out the final year of his rookie contract in 2022, and entered free agency hopeful land a monster contract. Instead, the open market league-wide was surprisingly soft for any safety not named Jessie Bates.

The Eagles had strong interest in re-signing Gardner-Johnson early in free agency, per multiple sources. However, they pivoted to keeping James Bradberry and Darius Slay in house when Gardner-Johnson turned down the Eagles' offers, per Jeff McLane of the Inquirer.

Gardner-Johnson landing in Detroit on a one-year deal worth just $8 million has to be viewed as a disappointing outcome for the Eagles, but even more so for Gardner-Johnson.

Updated Eagles depth chart here, and throw another comp pick-qualifying player on the pile.

