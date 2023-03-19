Report: Eagles S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to sign with the Lions

March 19, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson will reportedly sign with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal worth $8 million ($6.5 million guaranteed), according to a report from NFL Network.
The #Lions are signing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a one-year, $8 million deal with $6.5M fully guaranteed signing, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2023
His agent, Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt, confirmed the deal, which reunites Gardner-Johnson, Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn. pic.twitter.com/RAIAdqYgPv
Gardner-Johnson played out the final year of his rookie contract in 2022, and entered free agency hopeful land a monster contract. Instead, the open market league-wide was surprisingly soft for any safety not named Jessie Bates.
The Eagles had strong interest in re-signing Gardner-Johnson early in free agency, per multiple sources. However, they pivoted to keeping James Bradberry and Darius Slay in house when Gardner-Johnson turned down the Eagles' offers, per Jeff McLane of the Inquirer.
Skinny on why C.J. Gardner-Johnson is no longer in Philly:— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 20, 2023
- #Eagles made multi-year offer early in FA.
- He was looking for more.
- They moved on, signed Bradberry, extended Slay.
- He/agent overvalued not realizing market/league viewed him as risk.
- Settled for prove-it deal.
Updated Eagles depth chart here, and throw another comp pick-qualifying player on the pile.
