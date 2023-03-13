Report: Eagles OT Andre Dillard to sign with the Titans

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard will reportedly sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Garafolo reported that it is a three-year deal worth $29 million. You can check out our compensatory pick tracker here.

The Eagles traded up for Dillard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on the hope that he would be the successor to Jason Peters at LT. That never materialized, as Dillard struggled early in his career and was leapfrogged by Jordan Mailata, who beat him out for the starting LT job during 2021 training camp.

Dillard began the 2022 season on injured reserve with a broken bone in his forearm. He returned as the backup LT and added backup LG duties to his resume after Sua Opeta was demoted to the practice squad. He appeared in 12 games, but only played 37 offensive snaps on the season.



As a former first-round pick, Dillard will go down as an Eagles draft bust, though the team did hit on Mailata in the seventh round instead. If Dillard had Mailata's career and Mailata had Dillard's, both would be viewed as successes.



There's a sentiment that Dillard can be a decent starting LT on another team. I'm less confident in that, but we'll see. He'll get a chance in Tennessee.



