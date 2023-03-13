WATCH: Jason Kelce and Howie Roseman take shots to celebrate All-Pro center's free agency decision

March 13, 2023
During the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier in March, Eagles general manager joined All-Pro brothers Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast as a guest. That episode has not dropped yet and now it's clear why: the elder Kelce revealed to Roseman during that interview that he'd be returning to the Birds for the 2023 season.
Kelce made the announcement himself on Twitter Monday afternoon and then the "New Heights" Twitter account posted a video of Kelce telling Roseman that he'd be back. The two then proceeded to take celebratory shots:
92%ers GET AS HYPED AS HOWIE! @JasonKelce is BACK with the @Eagles— New Heights (@newheightshow) March 13, 2023
Here’s the behind the scenes moment when Jason shared his decision https://t.co/GKKMfEVP0h pic.twitter.com/TyaesOcxf9
Roseman had some generous pours there. Kelce and Roseman are certainly eyeing a trip back to the Super Bowl, which will be played in Las Vegas next February.
"To next year... Vegas, baby! We've got a long way to go," Roseman said.
Howie's channeling his best Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn "Swingers" energy here.
