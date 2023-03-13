More Sports:

March 13, 2023

WATCH: Jason Kelce and Howie Roseman take shots to celebrate All-Pro center's free agency decision

In a behind the scenes clip from the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce and Howie Roseman did celebratory shots after Kelce announced that he would return for the 2023 season.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jason Kelce Eagles Open Practice 080722 Claggett 2 Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles enters the field during an open practice at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. on Aug. 7, 2022.

During the NFL Combine in Indianapolis earlier in March, Eagles general manager joined All-Pro brothers Jason and Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast as a guest. That episode has not dropped yet and now it's clear why: the elder Kelce revealed to Roseman during that interview that he'd be returning to the Birds for the 2023 season.

Kelce made the announcement himself on Twitter Monday afternoon and then the "New Heights" Twitter account posted a video of Kelce telling Roseman that he'd be back. The two then proceeded to take celebratory shots:

Roseman had some generous pours there. Kelce and Roseman are certainly eyeing a trip back to the Super Bowl, which will be played in Las Vegas next February. 

"To next year... Vegas, baby! We've got a long way to go," Roseman said.

Howie's channeling his best Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn "Swingers" energy here. 


