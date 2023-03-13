Eagles players react to Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards free agent deals on Twitter

March 13, 2023
Legal tampering – an oxymoron if I've ever heard one – began across the NFL at noon on Monday, as news broke about a long list of players agreeing to new deals in free agency. Two key Eagles defensive players from the past few years, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker T.J. Edwards, are both headed elsewhere.
Hargrave is signing a four-year contract worth up to $84 million ($40 million guaranteed) with a 49ers team that the Eagles just beat in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Edwards, an Illinois native, is signing a three-year contract with the Bears worth $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed.
Hargrave racked up 23 sacks during his three years in Philly and made the Pro Bowl in 2021. Edwards went from an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 to the Eagles' top linebacker in each of the last two seasons, recording 99 solo tackles in 2022.
Their former Eagles teammates took to Twitter after the agreements were announced to show their support. It's a rite of passage for NFL players to do this. They know it's a business.
Here's what several Eagles posted for Hargrave...
From Haason Reddick after the duo wrecked opposing QBs all season long:
Yeaaaa Grave!!! 💪🏾— Haason 7 Reddick (@Haason7Reddick) March 13, 2023
Congrats big bro 🫡— Milton Williams (@miltonw_12) March 13, 2023
From linebacker Shaun Bradley:
‼️🔥 yessir https://t.co/uplGF9rnlo— Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) March 13, 2023
Yes sir @Jay_MostWanted well deserved my guy! U a real one ✊🏽 https://t.co/ZgLHSklyKF— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 13, 2023
WE TALKED BOUT IT 🙏🏾🗣️ CONGRATULATIONS TWIN @Jay_MostWanted https://t.co/OiCneUdDUS— C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) March 13, 2023
From slot corner Avonte Maddox:
@TJEdwards8 TJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJJ https://t.co/iVAAflEVlI— Avonte Maddox (@2live_AM) March 13, 2023
Yes sir congrats my guy @TJEdwards8 https://t.co/umzK2NI2NN— Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 13, 2023
Letss fuckingggg gooo!!!‼️‼️‼️ straight dawg. Gon get everything an more from bro🔥🔥🔥🖤🤞🏽 https://t.co/mcP1vID35Y— Shaun Bradley® (Sdot) (@Sdot_Bradley5) March 13, 2023
Congratulations my guy @TJEdwards8 🙏🏾🙏🏾— C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) March 13, 2023
My dawg! Well deserved brudda🤞🏽❤️ https://t.co/DcnYnud5IN— Kyzir (@KyzirWhite8) March 13, 2023
