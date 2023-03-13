More Sports:

March 13, 2023

Eagles players react to Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards free agent deals on Twitter

With Javon Hargrave heading to San Francisco and T.J. Edwards agreeing to a contract with the Bears, Eagles players took to Twitter to show their support for their old teammates.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Javon-Hargrave-TJ-Edwards-Eagles-Chiefs-Super-Bowl-LVII Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Former Eagles T.J. Edwards and Javon Hargrave tackle Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco in Super Bowl LVII.

Legal tampering – an oxymoron if I've ever heard one – began across the NFL at noon on Monday, as news broke about a long list of players agreeing to new deals in free agency. Two key Eagles defensive players from the past few years, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and linebacker T.J. Edwards, are both headed elsewhere. 

Hargrave is signing a four-year contract worth up to $84 million ($40 million guaranteed) with a 49ers team that the Eagles just beat in the NFC Championship Game. Meanwhile, Edwards, an Illinois native, is signing a three-year contract with the Bears worth $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed

Hargrave racked up 23 sacks during his three years in Philly and made the Pro Bowl in 2021. Edwards went from an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 to the Eagles' top linebacker in each of the last two seasons, recording 99 solo tackles in 2022. 

Their former Eagles teammates took to Twitter after the agreements were announced to show their support. It's a rite of passage for NFL players to do this. They know it's a business. 

Here's what several Eagles posted for Hargrave...

From Haason Reddick after the duo wrecked opposing QBs all season long:

From fellow defensive tackle Milton Williams:

From linebacker Shaun Bradley:

From Pro Bowl corner Darius Slay:

From fellow impending free agent defender C.J. Gardner-Johnson:

Eagles players also gave Edwards his deserved props...

From slot corner Avonte Maddox:

Slay gave his support for Edwards, too:

As did Bradley [NSFW language warning]:

Gardner-Johnson as well:

Kyzir White, another Eagles linebacker hitting the free agency market, showed his love:

With other big-name Eagles likely to find new contracts in the coming days and weeks like Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry, Fletcher Cox, Isaac Seumalo and more, I doubt this is the last we'll see of players bidding their farewells.

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

