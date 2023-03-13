Report: Eagles DT Javon Hargrave to sign with the 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles DT Javon Hargrave intends to sign with the San Francisco 49ers on a four-year deal worth $84 million, according to a report from ESPN.

Hargrave was a star in 2022, racking up 60 tackles and 11 sacks. He also had a good 2021 season, making 63 tackles and 7.5 sacks, plus a trip to the Pro Bowl. There's perhaps a fair argument to make that while Hargrave will make an occasional play in the backfield in the run game, he is not a great run stuffer, but he is clearly one of the best pass rushing interior defensive linemen in the NFL.



Hargrave's departure will significantly strengthen the team the Eagles beat in the NFC Championship Game. That's a tough blow. However, on the bright side, at an average annual salary of $21 million, he'll likely count for a third-round pick in the compensatory pick formula.

