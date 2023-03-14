More Sports:

March 14, 2023

Report: Eagles LB Kyzir White to sign with the Cardinals

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Kyzir_White_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese96.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Kyzir White

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyzir White has agreed to terms with the Arizona Cardinals, according to a report from Jordan Schultz. He'll join Jonathan Gannon out in the desert.

Over the last half decade-plus, the Eagles had their share of free agent linebacker acquisitions who failed to even make it through a full season with the team, like Corey Nelson, Paul Worrilow, LaRoy Reynolds, L.J. Fort, Zach Brown, Jatavis Brown, and Eric Wilson. They have also had some terrible linebackers who did make it through full seasons that Eagles fan perhaps wished hadn't, like Nate Gerry, for example.

In that sense, providing competent linebacker play was a low bar for White to clear, which he did, at least comparatively speaking. On the season, he had 110 tackles (three for loss), and seven pass breakups. He rarely made major, easily identifiable errors resulting in big plays for the offense, and he also did not make any big plays in terms of takeaways, for the defense. He was a solid linebacker on a reasonable one-year deal in his one season in Philly.

At an average yearly cost of $5.5 million, White will likely count toward the compensatory pick formula at the sixth-round level. 

