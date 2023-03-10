More Sports:

March 10, 2023

Report: Eagles agree to terms with DE Brandon Graham

The Eagles have reportedly brought back Super Bowl hero Brandon Graham for another season.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Brandon Graham will remain with the Philadelphia Eagles for at least more season in 2023 — his 14th with the team — per a report from Tim McManus of ESPN. His deal is worth "up to $6 million," McManus reported.

Graham flourished in a smaller role in 2022, racking up 11 sacks in just 474 snaps. It was his first season with double digit sacks, a milestone he had long hoped to pass. A look at all 11:

As you can see, Graham mostly won with power, which was a nice complement to the speed of Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat on the edge. He has also always been a good run defender.

The Eagles got 38 sacks out of the trio of Reddick, Sweat, and Graham, which was as many as 12 NFL teams, and were able to keep them in place for at least one more season. At a cost of "up to $6 million," the Eagles got a bargain for a still-productive player and universally respected leader in the locker room.

