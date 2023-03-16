More Sports:

March 16, 2023

Report: Gardner Minshew to sign with the Colts

The Eagles' backup of the past two years will reunite with Shane Steichen in Indy.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122422GardnerMinshew Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports

Gardner Minshew is reportedly off to Indy.

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts, according to a report from NFL Network. It's reportedly a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, with incentives.

The Eagles went 0-2 with Minshew as the starter in 2022.

Against the Cowboys in Week 16, he was 24 of 40 for 355 yards, 2 TDs, and 2 INTs. He mostly made good decisions, throwing with anticipation and subtly sidestepping the Cowboys' pass rush to extend plays and find receivers down the field, but the Birds would fall in a shootout.

Against the Saints in Week 17, Minshew completed 18 of 32 passes for 274 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT, which doesn't look that bad in print but the eye test showed quite clearly that there was a very sizable difference between what Jalen Hurts is capable of on a football field and Minshew's limitations.

In Week 18, with a 1-seed on the line, the Eagles showed what they thought of Minshew's starting performances when they put an obviously hurt Hurts back out on the field against the Giants' backups to secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Minshew thinks that he is a starter in the NFL and he wants to play. That would only be possible in Philly if Hurts goes down with an injury. 

The Colts have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and it is expected that they will select a quarterback. Minshew makes sense as bridge to the rookie, and in Indy, he'll reunite with former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen. The Colts will hope that Minshew fares better than the last Eagles quarterback they acquired.

The Eagles now have two quarterbacks under contract — Hurts and 2022 No. 3 QB Ian Book. The expectation is that they will add a veteran QB to back up Hurts.

