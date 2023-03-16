More Sports:

March 16, 2023

Darius Slay will seemingly remain with the Eagles after all

After reports that the Eagles would release him, it looks like Darius Slay is staying in Philadelphia.

By Jimmy Kempski
Darius_Slay_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese163.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Slay

On Wednesday afternoon, Eagles CB Darius Slay tweeted that he was moving on from Philly, while all the major national sports news organizations reported that he was going to be released, something that PhillyVoice had also confirmed from league sources.

When the start of the new league year rolled around at 4:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, no official announcement of Slay's release came from the team, leaving open the slim possibility that he could remain on the roster. Slay's representation and the Eagles continued to negotiate through the evening, and multiple news outlets are reporting that the two sides have found common ground on a re-worked deal.

Once again, Slay took to Twitter to announce the news:

Earlier in the day, when the Eagles were poised to release Slay, they were going to do so with a June 1 designation. That meant that they would have saved $17.5 million on their 2023 salary cap, but that savings would not come until June 1. With a re-worked deal, any savings on the cap will be immediate, which could help them in efforts to retain even more players from their Super Bowl run, such as free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, for example.

We'll update with contract developments on this weird ride when they are made available.

