Report: Eagles to part ways with a pair of offensive assistants

After the Philadelphia Eagles' 2019 season, Doug Pederson stated that offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch would remain on his coaching staff. A day later, they were both fired.





The Eagles subsequently added a mishmash of offensive assistants, and gave them unique titles, like "Senior Offensive Assistant" Rich Scangarello, "Senior Offensive Consultant" Marty Mornhinweg, and "Pass Game Analyst" Andrew Breiner. They also reshuffled titles with assistants already in place, like adding "Passing Game Coordinator" to Press Taylor's quarterbacks coach responsibilities.

After a 2020 season in which the Eagles' offense stunk out loud, the Birds are back to the drawing board, as Scangarello and Mornhinweg are both out, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN (Geoff Mosher was first on the Scangarello news).

According to Jeff McLane of the Inquirer, Taylor's return isn't certain, and the Eagles plan on going the tried and true route of adding an actual offensive coordinator.

Prior to the Eagles' Week 17 game against the Washington Football Team, it was reported that Jim Schwartz won't be with the Eagles in 2021. They will seemingly have two coordinator positions to fill this offseason.

