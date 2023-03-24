More Sports:

March 24, 2023

Report: Eagles re-work Lane Johnson's contract

The Eagles have given Lane Johnson a one-year contract extension through 2026.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
020123LaneJohnson Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson

The Philadelphia Eagles have extended Lane Johnson's contract, according to a report from ESPN.

Johnson is arguably the best offensive lineman (not just right tackle, not just offensive tackle) in the NFL, and the Eagles' most important player, Jalen Hurts aside. Johnson said in October that he intended on playing another two years after the 2022 season, and this move essentially reinforces that the Eagles expect Johnson to play at least two more seasons.

Prior to this move, Johnson had a base salary of $14,155,000 in 2023, and was scheduled to count for $24,193,998 on the salary cap. His extension is no doubt designed to move money around so that the Eagles can accomplish what they need to the rest of this offseason, which includes a likely extension for Hurts.

Update: The extension lowers Johnson's 2023 cap number significantly, as expected:

