Report: Eagles agree to contract extension with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a contract extension with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, according to a report from ESPN. Stoutland, who will turn 61 next Friday, has been the Eagles' offensive line coach since the 2013 season. He had the title of "run game coordinator" added to his bio in 2018.

The Eagles' offensive line is regarded as the best in football. C Jason Kelce, LG Landon Dickerson, and RT Lane Johnson were all named to the Pro Bowl for their play during the 2022 season, while LT Jordan Mailata and RG Isaac Seumalo were named Pro Bowl alternates. Kelce and Johnson were also awarded First-Team All-Pro honors.

All five Eagles offensive line starters were originally drafted by the Eagles, with only Kelce having been drafted prior to Stoutland's arrival. All five linemen have grown as players under Stoutland's tutelage.

According to the report from ESPN, Stoutland received interest from other teams around the league for offensive coordinator positions. Jeffrey Lurie no doubt opened up his purse strings a bit to retain Stoutland, and rightfully so, as Stoutland is arguably the most important assistant coach (among non-coordinators) in the NFL.

