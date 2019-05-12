Report: Eagles to sign QB Cody Kessler

The Philadelphia Eagles will soon be signing quarterback Cody Kessler, who will join a quarterback room that includes Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Clayton Thorson, and Luis Perez. This report comes via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kessler was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2016. After some a few positive signs his rookie season, he was beaten out by DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan in 2017, and was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2018 offseason for a conditional 2019 seventh-round draft pick. The Jaguars released Kessler on Thursday.

Kessler has links to Carson Wentz:

As noted above, they came from the same draft class, and competed together at the Senior Bowl. Kessler was drafted by the Browns with one of the picks gained from the Wentz trade. In 2016, Kessler started eight games (he went 0-8), but had a better quarterback rating than Wentz that season. Morons subsequently tried to make the argument that Kessler was better than Wentz.

This move should not change the hierarchy of the Eagles' quarterbacks, as Wentz will (obviously) remain the starter, Sudfeld will remain the No. 2, and the team isn't going to cut Thorson, a fifth-round pick in a five-player draft haul, unless Thorson is absolutely horrendous in training camp.

Kessler is merely a quarterback with real game experience who can push Sudfeld and Thorson, while also giving the Eagles legitimate practice reps in the event Wentz isn't ready in time for OTAs.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader