More Sports:

May 12, 2019

Report: Eagles to sign QB Cody Kessler

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
051219CodyKessler Glenn Andrews/USA TODAY Sports

Cody Kessler and Carson Wentz at the 2016 Senior Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles will soon be signing quarterback Cody Kessler, who will join a quarterback room that includes Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, Clayton Thorson, and Luis Perez. This report comes via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kessler was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns in 2016. After some a few positive signs his rookie season, he was beaten out by DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan in 2017, and was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2018 offseason for a conditional 2019 seventh-round draft pick. The Jaguars released Kessler on Thursday.

Kessler has links to Carson Wentz:

  1. As noted above, they came from the same draft class, and competed together at the Senior Bowl. 
  2. Kessler was drafted by the Browns with one of the picks gained from the Wentz trade.
  3. In 2016, Kessler started eight games (he went 0-8), but had a better quarterback rating than Wentz that season. Morons subsequently tried to make the argument that Kessler was better than Wentz. 

This move should not change the hierarchy of the Eagles' quarterbacks, as Wentz will (obviously) remain the starter, Sudfeld will remain the No. 2, and the team isn't going to cut Thorson, a fifth-round pick in a five-player draft haul, unless Thorson is absolutely horrendous in training camp.

Kessler is merely a quarterback with real game experience who can push Sudfeld and Thorson, while also giving the Eagles legitimate practice reps in the event Wentz isn't ready in time for OTAs.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Cody Kessler

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Report: Brett Brown 'needs an NBA Finals berth' to keep Sixers job
Brett-Brown-Sixers_051119_usat

Business

Yuengling plans to open a beer-themed hotel in Tampa
Yuengling Brewery hotel

Wawa

Miami columnist: Wawa’s empanadas ‘exploit’ city’s culture, but taste pretty good
Wawa 12th and Market streets

Eagles

What they're saying: Will Howie Roseman cap off impressive Eagles offseason with Carson Wentz extension?
Carson-Wentz-Eagles_051119_usat

Health News

Instagram taking action against anti-vaxxers
Instagram Vaccine Misinformation

Beauty

Philly hair stylist shares horror story of accidentally ‘melting a client’s hair off’
melted hair Salon Stock

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved