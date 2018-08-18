Report: Nick Foles is 'OK'

August 18, 2018
In the Philadelphia Eagles' preseason game Thursday night against the New England Patriots, Nick Foles suffered what the team categorized as a shoulder strain, after he was strip sacked by Pats DE Adrian Clayborn.
As you can see in the below video, Foles immediately clutches his shoulder after the hit.
Foles went into the blow-up trainers tent thereafter, and did not appear to be in any discomfort as he strolled the sidelines the rest of the game.
"It just got jarred in a funny way as I was following through, but it feels good," Foles said in his press conference after the game. "We'll check it out tomorrow more thoroughly."
After tests on Friday, he's "ok," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
#Eagles QB Nick Foles was optimistic and confident that his shoulder injury last night was a minor one... and it is. Source said after tests that’s he’s ok. Don’t expect any prolonged recovery.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 17, 2018
Rapoport's Eagles reporting has been sketchy this offseason, so "grain of salt" disclaimers apply, though this report passes the smell test.
