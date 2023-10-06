West Reading chocolate factory failed to evacuate workers before explosion despite warnings about gas leak

A West Reading chocolate factory did not evacuate workers after some reported smelling natural gas before an explosion that killed seven workers, a report from the U.S. Department of Labor found.

A citation notice from the Occupational Safety & Health Administration detailed the findings of a federal investigation into the March 23 incident in which the R.M. Palmer Company candy plant in West Reading exploded, injuring 11 workers, destroying a nearby building and severely damaging another.

Of the seven people who were killed in the explosion, six of them — Amy Sandoe, 49, Domingo Cruz, 60, Susan Halvonik, 63, Michael Breedy, 62, Diana Cedeno, 44 and Judith Lopez-Moran, 55 — died from blast injuries. One additional victim, Xiory Nunez, 30, died from thermal injuries, WFMZ reported.

OSHA investigators said that R.M. Palmer did not mark its exit signs clearly, particularly near the door leading from the hot room to Cherry Street. Instead, the nearest exit with a visible sign was 100 feet away from the room, requiring employees to walk past where the hazardous materials were stored. The chocolate factory was also cited for using flexible cords improperly and record-keeping violations.

"Seven workers will never return home because the R.M. Palmer Co. did not evacuate the facility after being told of a suspected gas leak," said Kevin T. Chambers, OSHA area director in Harrisburg. "Ensuring the safety of a workplace is expected of employers and required by law. The company could have prevented this horrific tragedy by following required safety procedures."

OSHA issued approximately $44,483 in penalties related to the violations, giving the company 15 days to comply or contest its findings. R.M. Palmer told WITF that it plans to "vigorously contest OSHA's citations, which it believes are legally and factually unsupported," adding that it is unable to comment substantively on the findings because the company remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

In May, the NTSB released its preliminary report on its investigation into the deadly explosion, naming natural gas as the culprit. The report calls the incident a "natural gas-fueled explosion and fire." The agency found that multiple Palmer employees working in the building just before the explosion said that they smelled gas, while employees in an adjacent building said that they smelled rotten eggs, the Reading Eagle reported.

In July, the NTSB released an update on the investigation, finding that the gas leaks connected to the explosion came from two nearby service lines that were installed outside of the facility in 1982 and 2021. A utility company "exposed and retired" the service line that had been installed in 1982 and replaced it with the new one, but the old one remained connected to the gas system despite investigators observing corrosion and a crack in the pipe's steam line, CNN reported.

The family of Lopez-Moran filed a wrongful death lawsuit against R.M. Palmer in April, claiming that the candy maker ignored warnings of a natural gas leak in the chocolate factory and bears responsibility for the deadly explosion.

The lawsuit said that workers warned management about a natural gas odor on the day of the explosion and that the company "did nothing." The lawsuit suggests that the company should have evacuated workers once they learned of the potential for a gas leak, but that it instead "made a representation to the factory workers... that the factory was safe and that there was no gas leak."

In a statement provided to the Inquirer, R.M. Palmer noted that it has "always put the safety of our employees and community first" and that it is "committed to providing a safe working environment." The lawsuit also named UBI Corp., the gas suppliers to the West Reading chocolate factory.

In June, the U.S. Small Business Administration granted a disaster declaration for the small businesses impacted by the fatal explosion. Gov. Josh Shapiro's office wrote a letter to the SBA requesting loan assistance for at least five businesses impacted by the explosion, which destroyed a building on the first block of South Second Avenue in West Reading.

The SBA can provide up to $2 million in assistance to help impacted businesses meet obligations and operating expenses that could have been met if the disaster had not occurred. The repayment plans are tailored to each borrower's financial capabilities.