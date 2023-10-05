More News:

October 05, 2023

Brooklyn subway shooter, who was living in Philly prior to the attack, sentenced to life in prison

Frank James rented a U-Haul in Pennsylvania and then drove to New York's Sunset Park, where he opened fire on a train in April 2022

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Shootings
Brooklyn subway shooter sentenced Seth Harrison/The Journal News-USA TODAY NETWORK

EMTs respond to the scene of the April 12, 2022 subway shooting in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood. The shooter, Frank James, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Frank James, the man who shot 10 people on a crowded New York subway platform in 2022, has been sentenced to life in prison.

James pleaded guilty to federal charges in January, including 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation vehicle. He has been held without bail since he was apprehended over a year ago.

James, 62, had been living in Nicetown for about a month prior to his arrest and rented a U-Haul truck in Philadelphia, which he drove into New York City on the day of the attack. On the morning of April 12, 2022, he boarded a subway train running along the Manhattan-bound N line in Brooklyn. Disguised in a hard hat and reflective orange vest, he waited until the train was in between stops. Then, as it approached 36th Street in Sunset Park, he threw a smoke bomb and opened fire, shooting 10 commuters and injuring 19 others. 

All of shooting victims survived, though some say they are still learning to walk again and have faced other health and financial burdens.

After a citywide manhunt that lasted 30 hours, James was arrested after a person spotted him inside a McDonald's in Manhattan's East Village. The U-Haul truck he drove into the city was found abandoned on the side of the highway near the N subway line.

Investigators also recovered a stockpile of ammunition at a storage locker that James had allegedly rented in Hunting Park. 

Prior to the mass shooting, James had posted a series of disturbing videos online under the name "Prophet of Doom." Federal prosecutors argued that the attack was the result of years of planning, going back to at least 2017, when James purchased smoke grenades, weapons and his disguise. He had an extensive criminal history, including multiple arrests in New Jersey and New York for theft, sex offenses and other crimes.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Shootings New York Prison Crime Mass Shootings Terrorism Subway Nicetown Philadelphia Gun Violence

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Center City District - Harvest Weekend Image B

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park with fall fun for all ages

Just In

Must Read

Arts & Culture

Inside the Archives spotlights items at Philly museums that you won't typically find on display
Inside the Archives museum series

Sponsored

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

Investigations

Philly police fatally shoot man who opened fire on officers responding to domestic dispute in Rhawnhurst
Rhawnhurst police shooting

Prevention

The CDC is no longer distributing COVID-19 vaccination cards
COVID Vaccination Card

Phillies

Instant observations: Phillies blow out the Marlins to clinch NL Wild Card Series, Braves up next
Bryson-Stott-Alec-Bohm-Grand-Slam-Hug-NLWCS-Game-2.jpg

Entertainment

Xfinity Live! will host Halloween masquerade parties with costume contests and karaoke
Xfinity Live Masquerade

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved