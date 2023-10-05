More News:

October 05, 2023

Philly police fatally shoot man who opened fire on officers responding to domestic dispute in Rhawnhurst

Three officers shot by the man were hospitalized with non-fatal injuries, authorities say. The man also wounded a family member

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Rhawnhurst police shooting

Philadelphia police officers killed a man who shot three cops and another person Wednesday night in the Rhawnhurst section of Northeast Philadelphia, authorities said. 

The officers were responding to a domestic dispute at a house on the 7500 block of Whitaker Avenue, according to multiple news reports. During an argument over a video game being played by a 12-year-old boy, his father shot his uncle, police said.  

When police arrived shortly after 7 p.m., the boy's father was waiting in the front room of the house and immediately started firing at them, investigators said. Two officers were shot in their legs and a sergeant was shot in the hand. 

At least three officers returned gunfire, killing the man, police said. 

The three wounded officers were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The boy's uncle was in critical condition at Jefferson Abington Hospital. 

The names of the officers have not been released by police. The incident remains under investigation.

