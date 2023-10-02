Philly police fatally shoot gunman suspected of triple homicide in Lawncrest

Philadelphia police shot and killed the man suspected of carrying out a quadruple shooting that left three people dead in Lawncrest hours earlier on Monday morning, police said.

The man, 42, was pulled over by police at East Phil Ellena and Ross streets in Mount Airy just before 8 a.m. Investigators said the man shot at the officers, who returned fire. He died at Einstein Medical Center just before 9 a.m., police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was being sought in connection to a quadruple shooting at 4:48 a.m. on the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street. The man reportedly was seen leaving the scene in a blue Honda pilot, police said.

The names of the three people killed have not been released by police. The fourth person is hospitalized and listed in critical condition, but able to talk with police officers, according to 6ABC.

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

One of the officers involved in pursuing the suspect sustained minor injuries from broken glass, according to the police. No other injuries were reported.