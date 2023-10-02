More News:

October 02, 2023

Philly police fatally shoot gunman suspected of triple homicide in Lawncrest

A fourth person was injured in the initial shooting, which took place early Monday morning inside a home on the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Lawncrest quadruple shooting THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Police shot and killed the suspect wanted for a quadruple shooting that left three people dead in the Lawncrest section of Northeast Philadelphia on Monday morning, investigators say.

Philadelphia police shot and killed the man suspected of carrying out a quadruple shooting that left three people dead in Lawncrest hours earlier on Monday morning, police said.

The man, 42, was pulled over by police at East Phil Ellena and Ross streets in Mount Airy just before 8 a.m. Investigators said the man shot at the officers, who returned fire. He died at Einstein Medical Center just before 9 a.m., police said. 

The man, whose name has not been released, was being sought in connection to a quadruple shooting at 4:48 a.m. on the 6100 block of Shelbourne Street. The man reportedly was seen leaving the scene in a blue Honda pilot, police said.

The names of the three people killed have not been released by police. The fourth person is hospitalized and listed in critical condition, but able to talk with police officers, according to 6ABC

Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the shooting. 

One of the officers involved in pursuing the suspect sustained minor injuries from broken glass, according to the police. No other injuries were reported. 

