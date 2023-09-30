More News:

September 30, 2023

Man fatally shot after crashing into another car, police say

The shooting happened on the 3300 block of Emerald Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday

By Brian A. Saunders
A 24-year-old man was fatally shot after crashing his vehicle into another car Friday night in the Kensington section of the city, police said.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 3300 block of Emerald Street, according to multiple media reports. 

The man whose car was hit got out of his vehicle and shot the 24-year-old in the back twice, police said. After he was shot, the man hit a parked car with his vehicle before running down the street and collapsing, FOX29 reported. 

The man was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

There have been no arrests, and there is an ongoing investigation into the shooting.

As of Sept. 29, there have been 328 homicides in Philadelphia, data from police shows. As of Thursday, there has been a 19% decrease in homicides from this point last year. According to the City Controller's Office, there have been 1,340 shootings in Philly this year, 294 of them fatal. 

