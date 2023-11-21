More Events:

November 21, 2023

Rolling Stones to rock Lincoln Financial Field in 2024

The band will play Philadelphia on June 11; tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 1

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Rolling Stones concert Junfu Han/USA TODAY NETWORK

Original band members Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards played the Ford Field in Detroit in 2021 with drummer Steve Jordan as part of their last North American tour.

Start them up: The Rolling Stones are returning to Philadelphia for a stadium show next summer at Lincoln Financial Field.

The classic rockers announced a 16-city tour on Tuesday in support of their latest album "Hackney Diamonds," which was released in October. After hitting Houston, New Orleans and Las Vegas in the spring of 2024, the band will arrive on the East Coast before continuing on to Canada. The Stones are slated to play the Linc on Tuesday, June 11.

MORE: Adventure Aquarium to celebrate the holidays with world's tallest underwater Christmas tree

Tickets for the Philly concert go on sale on Friday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. The presale, however, runs between Wednesday, Nov. 29, at noon and Thursday, Nov. 30, at 10 p.m. Fans must register for a presale code anytime before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, for a shot at early bird seats.

The Rolling Stones last played North America during their No Filter Tour, which spanned four years due to COVID-19 postponements and the sudden illness and death of the band's drummer, Charlie Watts. The tour began in Europe in 2017 and ended in 2021 at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

Before his death, Watts chose American musician Steve Jordan as his replacement. Jordan played with guitarist Keith Richards' other band, the X-Pensive Winos, for decades before joining the Stones on their last leg of the No Filter Tour. It is unclear if he will join the group for the new tour; the Rolling Stones' official website currently only promises original members Richard, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood.

Hackney Diamonds Tour

Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Lincoln Financial Field
1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Kristin Hunt

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Small business owner calculating expenses

Put a money market to work for your small business
Limited - Fashion District Philadelphia - Cube Area

Experience Fashion District Philadelphia during the holidays

