Rosenberger's now has a hard iced tea made by Lansdale's Boardroom Spirits

Rosenberger's is one of the Mid-Atlantic region's most familiar iced tea and milk brands, having sold the drinks for nearly a century.

Fans of the company's iced tea and fruit punch drinks may have experimented with them as mixers at one time or another, but now Rosenberger's has its own hard iced tea. The canned vodka drink is a collaboration with Boardroom Spirits, the Montgomery County-based distillery that was founded in 2016.

Boardroom Spirits' Chris Roessler told North Penn Now the drink came about after an industry friend connected the distillery with Rosenberger's, which was founded in Hatfield in 1925. The company is now owned by Balford Farms in Burlington, New Jersey, where it moved its production and bottling operations in 2014.

"The blend of tea and vodka is balanced with the right amount of sugar to give the product body and full flavor, without being overly sweet," Roessler said. "We like to think of it as a taste of nostalgia in a can. Even if you didn’t grow up drinking Rosenberger's Iced Tea like us, it's a phenomenal product to try as an adult."

Rosenberger's Iced Tea and Vodka only is available in Pennsylvania. The caffeinated, 4.5% ABV drink can be purchased online and shipped anywhere in the state. It also is being sold at Boardroom Spirits' bottle shop and tasting room at 595 W. 3rd St. in Lansdale. The distillery will deliver within 20 miles.

"The coolest part about releasing a Rosenberger's Iced Tea and Vodka is being able to absorb the history that the Rosenberger's brand has built over the years," Roessler added. "Rosenberger's has been a big part of this community for a long time."

The collaboration follows a similar partnership between Bucks County's Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co. and Rita's Italian ice. There are now two Rita's Fruit Brew flavors inspired by Rita's water ice.

Boardroom Spirits also makes its own line of vodka sodas and vodka ice teas in various fruit flavors.

For the Lansdale community, Rosenberger's Iced Tea and Vodka will be available at upcoming First Friday events.