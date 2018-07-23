Jersey Shore town implementing 'zero-tolerance' shoplifting policy

One Jersey Shore town is trying to crack down on shoplifting after a "season uptick" of local businesses getting hit.

Sea Isle City Police Chief Tom McQuillen, who was sworn in earlier this year and has already tried to tighten enforcement of drinking on the beach, said in a Facebook message Friday that the department has decided to alter its policy on how it responds to shoplifting calls.

"Our goal is very clear and straightforward: To reduce the incidents of shoplifting thru [sic] an educational program, followed by a zero-tolerance policy on offenders and working with the court system to hold offenders responsible to the fullest extent of the law," McQuillen wrote.