SEPTA moves forward with mixed-use development at Germantown Station

SEPTA took a step forward in its plan to convert a vacant lot near its Germantown Station into a mixed-use development with apartments, commercial spaces and outdoor areas.

The transit authority sent out a request Monday for developers to answer questions related to the redevelopment of a 1.4-acre site at 120-128 East Chelten Ave. in the Wister neighborhood of Germantown.

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SEPTA is looking to add residential units with a "strong affordability component" atop commercial spaces as well as green areas, station access and other public amenities.

The plan has been in the works since 2024, and the selection of a developer is expected by the end of the year, according to the project's website.

Starting Monday, SEPTA is asking developers to provide "market insight” related to feasible affordability levels for rental properties, how to preserve pedestrian access and potential future uses of the site before it finalizes a request for proposal for the project.

Developers were also asked to find ways to include stormwater management techniques and the retention of mature and native trees around the area, as requested by residents.

SEPTA said in a statement that it has been approached “multiple times” over the years regarding the future of the station. The Germantown Station Area Concept Plan, released by the authority in March 2025, envisions the refurbished site as a “town square” of the neighborhood.

“New housing will increase the number of people who can walk to Germantown Regional Rail Station and all of the frequent bus service on East Chelten Avenue and Germantown Avenue,” the plan states. “It will add activity through new retail and services near the station, supporting the existing businesses and drawing more.”

The redevelopment is one of the projects the authority is pursuing as a part of its Transit Oriented Communities program, which will also fund the construction of a residential complex at Ambler Station in Montgomery County.

“To help grow revenues beyond the farebox, SEPTA is moving forward with joint development opportunities for Transit Oriented Communities,” SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer said in a statement Monday. “These help secure better returns on SEPTA’s real estate assets and promote equitable and sustainable development around services.”