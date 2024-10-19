More News:

October 19, 2024

'Zero Fare' program for SEPTA to expand as City touts success in first year

The initiative aims to provide access to transit for low-income residents. 24,000 key cards were distributed last year with plans to give out 20,000 more.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation SEPTA
SEPTA Zero Fare Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The City of Philadelphia plans to distribute 20,000 Zero Fare SEPTA Key cards to eligible participants for the pilot program's second year. The City and SEPTA said that results from its first year were positive, with 4.3 million rides taken under the program.

The City of Philadelphia reported that the first year of its "Zero Fare" pilot program with SEPTA yielded "positive results" and will begin the second phase of its plan to provide free public transit to low-income residents.

The initiative launched in August 2023, distributing 24,000 SEPTA Key card passes to people living in poverty; the city had subsidized fares through direct payment to the transit authority, giving those with the passes unlimited taps on buses, subway, trolleys and Regional Rail.

MORE: Elon Musk heads to Oaks to campaign for Donald Trump on Friday night, offering money to Pa. voters

According to the City, about 90% of the chosen participants were selected at random using administrative data, while the remaining 10% were enrolled through community organizations serving immigrant and refugee populations. Residents cannot ask to be part of the pilot program.

Program participants have taken over 4.3 million trips, and approximately 64% of people in the pilot's first year are still using SEPTA services, the City says. A majority of Zero Fare trips (63%) were on buses, while a quarter of all trips were on the subway. 9% were on trolleys while about 3% were on Regional Rail.

"During the first year of the pilot program, we’ve seen improved quality of life for many residents using the benefit," said the program's director Nicola Mammes in a statement. "Participants have shared with us that riding public transportation at no cost to them has provided significant cost savings and has improved access to medical appointments, childcare, and job opportunities."

For the second year, the City will give out an additional 20,000 Zero Fare key cards to eligible participants. 19,000 of them will be mailed to residents through a lottery and the remaining 1,000 cards will be distributed by community partners. 

Participants can use the Zero Fare benefit for at least a year or longer depending on age-eligibility and their time of enrollment in the pilot program.

"Improving quality of life for all Philadelphia residents is a priority of this Administration, and we are laser-focused on those residents in lower-income households who can prosper with greater access to benefits available to them,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said in a statement.

"This impactful initiative has broken down income barriers, making essential trips easier for thousands of residents," Leslie S. Richards, CEO and general manager of SEPTA said. "As the Zero Fare pilot enters its second year, we look forward to continued evaluation of its benefits that will support permanent expansion. We also encourage neighboring counties to explore similar equitable public transit access initiatives."

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation SEPTA Philadelphia Public Transit Fares

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Vietnam Memorial Veterans Day

Thank veterans for their service
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

House fire in Chester County leaves 1 person dead

Honey Brook Fire

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

Men's Health

Many men say they lack friends and often feel lonely, but they are less likely than women to seek relationships

Loneliness Older Men

Media

6ABC hires Jason Dumas as its new sports anchor

Jason Dumas 6ABC

Sixers

Where do Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George rank among the best players in the NBA?

Joel Embiid 10.16.24

Food & Drink

Inaugural Philly Coffee Festival offers tastings from more than 30 roasters

Philly Coffee Festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved