Shake Shack adds spicy chicken sandwich to the menu for limited time

Shake Shack's Hot Chick'n, a spicy version of the classic Chick'n Shack sandwich, returns to the menu for a third time. According to the fast-casual restaurant chain, it's one of Shake Shack's most requested items.

The sandwich includes chicken breast that's slow cooked in a creamy, buttermilk marinade, hand-dipped in batter, dredged through seasoned flour and and then fried to make crispy.

It's dusted with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend, topped with cherry pepper slaw and pickles, and served on a potato roll.



In addition to the sandwich, Shake Shack is introducing new Hot Chick'n Bites, Hot Spicy Fries and Hot Spicy Cheese Fries to the menu. They all use the guajillo and cayenne pepper blend.

All four items are available as hot or extra hot, depending on how spicy you like your food. And if you order through the Shake Shack app or website, you can access a third heat level: fire.

The spicy chicken bites and fries are all served with a side of ranch sauce.

Both the sandwich and 10-piece chicken bites are $7.09, while the 6-piece bites are $5.09, the fries are $3.85 and the cheese fries are $4.85. They're available at Shake Shack locations nationwide – excluding airports and stadiums – for a limited time.

In Philly, there are Shack Shack restaurants in University City, Rittenhouse and Midtown Village.