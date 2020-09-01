More Culture:

September 01, 2020

Shake Shack adds spicy chicken sandwich to the menu for limited time

The fan favorite is joined by three new items that also bring the heat

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Shake Shack
Shake Shack Courtesy of/Shake Shack

The new Shake Shack menu items are available at three spice levels: hot, extra hot and fire. Available for a limited time at locations nationwide.

Shake Shack's Hot Chick'n, a spicy version of the classic Chick'n Shack sandwich, returns to the menu for a third time. According to the fast-casual restaurant chain, it's one of Shake Shack's most requested items.

The sandwich includes chicken breast that's slow cooked in a creamy, buttermilk marinade, hand-dipped in batter, dredged through seasoned flour and and then fried to make crispy.

RELATED: Italian restaurant Rosalie opening at the Wayne Hotel

It's dusted with a guajillo and cayenne pepper blend, topped with cherry pepper slaw and pickles, and served on a potato roll.

In addition to the sandwich, Shake Shack is introducing new Hot Chick'n Bites, Hot Spicy Fries and Hot Spicy Cheese Fries to the menu. They all use the guajillo and cayenne pepper blend.

All four items are available as hot or extra hot, depending on how spicy you like your food. And if you order through the Shake Shack app or website, you can access a third heat level: fire.

The spicy chicken bites and fries are all served with a side of ranch sauce.

Both the sandwich and 10-piece chicken bites are $7.09, while the 6-piece bites are $5.09, the fries are $3.85 and the cheese fries are $4.85. They're available at Shake Shack locations nationwide – excluding airports and stadiums – for a limited time.

In Philly, there are Shack Shack restaurants in University City, Rittenhouse and Midtown Village.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Shake Shack Philadelphia Chicken

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Joel Embiid still can't stop thinking about playing with Jimmy Butler
Embiid Butler 2019

Government

Pennsylvania eviction moratorium set to expire as thousands face housing crisis
Moratorium COVID-19 Pennsylvania

Prevention

Jefferson, Temple universities partner to reduce strokes in North Philly
Philly Stroke Prevention

Eagles

Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll
083120JohnHightower

Taylor Swift

Fan designs impressive Taylor Swift-themed amusement park
Taylor Swift fan amusement park.png

Family-Friendly

Morris Arboretum's scarecrow design contest returns this fall
scarecrow contest

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved