August 28, 2020

Italian restaurant Rosalie opening at the Wayne Hotel

Restaurateur Marty Grims also owns White Dog Cafe, Autograph Brasserie

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Rosalie Wayne Hotel Courtesy/Fearless Restaurants

Rosalie will open at the Wayne Hotel on Sept. 10. The restaurant serves pasta, pizza and other Italian favorites.

Fearless Restaurants is opening Rosalie, an Italian restaurant, at the Wayne Hotel. The new restaurant will start serving dinner on Thursday, Sept. 10, and lunch on Saturday, Sept. 12.

On the menu are homemade pastas, stone-fired pizza and paninis. To drink, there's a large selection of wine, as well as both local and international beers and Italian cocktails.

RELATED: Brooklyn Bowl music venue, restaurant, bowling alley planned for Fishtown

"Our goal is to cook real, Italian comfort food. Food that has a soul, that just makes you feel good to eat," said executive chef Merick Devine.

Devine previously served as the executive chef at White Dog Cafe in Wayne, also part of the Fearless Restaurants family. He developed experience making pasta while traveling and working at restaurants throughout Italy.

"We will source heavily from local farms and the menu will change frequently to reflect seasonality," he said. "We are not region-specific and instead plan to celebrate the eclecticism of Italian food by cooking from all the regions."

Rosalie has 60 seats in the main dining room and 60 seats on the porch. There's also room for private events.

The bar features a custom mural of an Italian street scene, while the outdoor porch is meant to transport guests to the seaside villages of Italy.

Once open, Rosalie's hours of operation will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. There will be live music Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Owner Marty Grims, who named the restaurant after his mother, also owns Autograph Brasserie in Wayne. His fourth White Dog Cafe location will open in Glen Mills this fall.

The Wayne Hotel is located at 139 Lancaster Ave.

