Six Pennsylvanians named on Forbes 400 wealthiest Americans list

The Forbes annual 400 list of the wealthiest Americans has named six Pennsylvanians this year, including a woman whose net worth totals more than $7.4 billion.

The list is sorted by industry, state, youngest to oldest, and by men and women, too. At the top of the list is Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, with a net worth of $114 billion. Bill Gates, Warren Buffet and Mark Zuckerberg follow closely behind with net worths from about $69 billion up to $106 billion.

In the commonwealth, Victoria Mars, 62, has a net worth of $7.4 billion along with her three sisters, who are the heirs to the Mars Incorporated candy company. The $35 billion company is the producer of M&Ms, Milk Way, Skittles, Uncle Ben's rice, and pet food like Pedigree and Whiskas. Mars went to Yale for undergrad and then Wharton at Penn for her master of business administration.

If you can believe it, Eagles' owner Jeffrey Lurie is the lowest ranking of the six billionaires, coming in at $2.7 billion. Fun fact: In 1994, Lurie took out a loan to buy the Eagles for $185 million. Now, the team is worth $3.1 billion.

Here are the stats on all the wealthy Pennsylvanians.

Victoria Mars, 62, heir to the Mars Incorporated candy and pet food company. Net worth: $7.4 billion Thomas Hagen, 83, is the chairman of Erie Indemnity insurance company. Net worth: $3.9 billion Mary Alice Dorrance Malone, 69, is the largest shareholder of the Campbell Soup Company. Net worth: $3.5 billion John Middleton, 64, sold his family's tobacco company to Altria for $2.9 billion in 2007. Net worth: $3.3 billion Michael Rubin, 47, is majority owner and CEO of Kynetic, the holding company for Fanatics. Net worth: $2.9 billion Jeffrey Lurie, 68, Eagles' owner. Net worth: $2.7 billion

