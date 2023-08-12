More Sports:

August 12, 2023

Report: Sixers end James Harden trade talks

The Sixers plan to have Harden back at training camp, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, though that may be setting up for another tense situation.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
James-Harden-Sixers-Celtics-Playoffs-May-2023-NBA.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Sixers guard James Harden during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

A James Harden trade doesn't look any closer to happening any time soon. 

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers have ended trade talks on the 10-time All-Star guard and are planning to have him back for the start of training camp, though that will be to whatever detriment might lie ahead. 

Harden opted into his 2023-24 player option back at the end of June, but did so with the intent of working with the Sixers to sort out a trade, with the Los Angeles Clippers being his preferred destination. 

The summer went by, however, with little to no progress – despite plenty of rumors – and with interest from potential suitors (i.e. the Clippers) reaching a total standstill, both Harden and the Sixers have been left facing what's becoming an increasingly uncomfortable situation. 

According to Wojnarowski, there is still belief among club president Daryl Morey and the Sixers that they can salvage this and run back their title hopes one more time with Harden if they have to, but fans wouldn't exactly be thrilled about that prospect following yet another playoff failure and with the knowledge that, in the past, Harden has been very good about forcing teams' hands into eventually getting what he wants (see his exits from Houston and then Brooklyn). 

An interesting next couple of months are likely ahead, though probably not in a way that's going to be any fun for Philly.

