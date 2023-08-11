More Sports:

August 11, 2023

Sixers to play Christmas Day game in Miami, reports say

Philly will head to Florida to take on the reigning Eastern Conference champion Heat, including former 76er Jimmy Butler

The Sixers have been chosen to play a Christmas Day game at Miami next season, according to reports. On Monday, Dec. 25, Philly will take on the Heat and former 76er Jimmy Butler.

It seems the Sixers will be paying a holiday visit to their former teammate Jimmy Butler next season.

Philadelphia has been chosen to take part in one of five Christmas Day games during the 2023-24 NBA season, according to reports by The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania. On Monday, Dec. 25, the Sixers will take on the reigning Eastern Conference champion Heat in Miami.

Other Christmas Day games include the Bucks at the Knicks, the Celtics at the Lakers, the Mavericks at the Suns and the Warriors at the Nuggets, per reports. Charania also revealed the NBA's Opening Night matchups on Oct. 24 would include the Lakers vs. the Nuggets and the Suns vs. the Warriors. 

It's shaping up to be a busy Christmas Day in Philly sports, as the Eagles will also be hosting the Giants at 4:30 p.m. Here's hoping the Sixers and the Birds leave fans feeling festive.

