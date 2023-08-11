Sixers to play Christmas Day game in Miami, reports say

It seems the Sixers will be paying a holiday visit to their former teammate Jimmy Butler next season.

Philadelphia has been chosen to take part in one of five Christmas Day games during the 2023-24 NBA season, according to reports by The Athletic's NBA insider Shams Charania. On Monday, Dec. 25, the Sixers will take on the reigning Eastern Conference champion Heat in Miami.

MORE: Former Sixers coach Doc Rivers expected to join top ESPN broadcast

Other Christmas Day games include the Bucks at the Knicks, the Celtics at the Lakers, the Mavericks at the Suns and the Warriors at the Nuggets, per reports. Charania also revealed the NBA's Opening Night matchups on Oct. 24 would include the Lakers vs. the Nuggets and the Suns vs. the Warriors.

It's shaping up to be a busy Christmas Day in Philly sports, as the Eagles will also be hosting the Giants at 4:30 p.m. Here's hoping the Sixers and the Birds leave fans feeling festive.