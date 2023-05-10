Eagles to host Giants on Christmas

Eagles-themed holiday gifts are hitting a new level this year. On Wednesday morning, the Eagles announced that they will be hosting the Giants on Christmas this season, which also happens to fall on a Monday. It'll be a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.

The last time the Birds played on Christmas was in 2017, as they battled frigid temperatures at Lincoln Financial Field and beat the Raiders in a slopfest that clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Saint Nick himself, Nick Foles, led the Eagles to a win that night.

The full NFL schedule for the 2023 season releases on Thursday at 8:00 p.m ET. As for what we know about the Eagles' 2023 slate at this point, there's a possible Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City with the Chiefs in Week 2.

Stay tuned for more Eagles schedule news.

