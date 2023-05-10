Eagles to host Giants on Christmas

May 10, 2023
Eagles-themed holiday gifts are hitting a new level this year. On Wednesday morning, the Eagles announced that they will be hosting the Giants on Christmas this season, which also happens to fall on a Monday. It'll be a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
The last time the Birds played on Christmas was in 2017, as they battled frigid temperatures at Lincoln Financial Field and beat the Raiders in a slopfest that clinched home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Saint Nick himself, Nick Foles, led the Eagles to a win that night.
The full NFL schedule for the 2023 season releases on Thursday at 8:00 p.m ET. As for what we know about the Eagles' 2023 slate at this point, there's a possible Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City with the Chiefs in Week 2.
'Tis the season@Ticketmaster | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/UALgZmgiBi— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) May 10, 2023
Stay tuned for more Eagles schedule news.
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader