More Sports:

May 09, 2023

NFL rumors: Eagles get Super Bowl rematch with Chiefs Week 2 in Arrowhead

Source: Donna Kelce

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Jason-Travis-Kelce-Super-Bowl-LVII-NFL.jpg Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Brothers Travis (left) and Jason (right) Kelce meet at midfield after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The Eagles' Super Bowl rematch with the Chiefs looks like it's set for Week 2 in Arrowhead. 

With the NFL schedule in its entirety to be announced Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET – because the league will turn any and everything into an event now – leaks of various big-name matchups will be abound over the next couple of days until we finally get the whole thing in front of us. 

This schedule leak, however, comes from someone who would need to know:

Donna Kelce: Super Bowl star and now a league insider too.

Obviously, this game will be a huge draw for the NFL early into the new season and a date Eagles fans will surely have marked on their calendars.

Jason and Travis Kelce will face off again – and will likely get a couple of good "New Heights" episodes out of it in the leadup and aftermath – Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes will be a main event-level quarterback matchup, Nick Sirianni vs. Andy Reid will be a chess match between two of the league's best coaches, and the Birds, with an arguably improved roster over last season (and maybe a more adaptable defensive coordinator), will get another shot at Kansas City after falling just short to them in the Super Bowl.

Rematches like this never fully make up for a loss that big, granted, but they can be a show that a team is still capable of making it back and trying again. 

This will be far from the only big-time matchup the Eagles will be involved in too. After a run to the NFC title and an MVP-caliber campaign from Hurts, Philly will not only have what's expected to be one of the toughest schedules in the league this season but also one where the NFL will undoubtedly want them front and center in the spots that have the most eyes, like Black Friday for example

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Kansas City Chiefs NFL schedule Patrick Mahomes Donna Kelce Travis Kelce Jason Kelce Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market Festival Greased Pole

Celebrate the nation's oldest outdoor market at the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Two men, including an alleged killer, escaped Philadelphia jail, authorities say
Prisoners escape Philly

Sponsored

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Men's Health

Limb-lengthening surgery can make you taller, but it isn't an easy cosmetic fix
Limb-lengthening surgery

Flyers

Ranking the biggest Philly sports villains
Sidney-Crosby-Flyers-Penguins-2012

Entertainment

Atlantic City's first permanent entertainment residency will bring a taste of Las Vegas to the boardwalk
spiegelworld atlantic city

Festivals

Made on American Street Festival returns this month with more art, booze and bands
American Street Festival

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved