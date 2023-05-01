NFL rumors: Eagles-Giants is the 'leader' to be first Black Friday game

The NFL schedule will be officially unveiled on May 11, but we're at the point where reports and leaks will start trickling out about some big games. One such game is the first-ever Black Friday afternoon that will air on Amazon Prime and it might involve the Birds.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, an Eagles-Giants game is the "leader in the clubhouse" to be the matchup for that Black Friday clash. Here's what King had to say:

I think, with the schedule due to be announced the second week of May—in other words, next week—this is the column, maybe nine or 10 days out, when I usually have a good feeling about some of the tentpole games. This year, I have no gut feeling about any of them, except maybe the Black Friday game. The first game ever on Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving is a very big deal for Amazon on the biggest shopping day of the year. I think the leader in the clubhouse for that game is Eagles-Giants. Absolutely not set in stone, though. [NBC]

Media folks and beat writers will love an afternoon game I'm sure, but I'd expect fans to be more lukewarm on anything that's not a Sunday 1:00 p.m. affair.

Eagles fans should prepare for a whole host of nationally televised and primetime games this season. Coming off a Super Bowl berth with the MVP runner-up and a star-ladden team, the NFL is going to want to showcase the Eagles to the football world. As a refresher, here are the Eagles' 2023 opponents:

Home: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Cardinals, Bills, Dolphins, Vikings, 49ers

Road: Cowboys, Commanders, Giants, Chiefs, Rams, Patriots, Jets, Seahawks, Buccaneers

I'd imagine at least one Cowboys game is a primetime event. A Super Bowl rematch with Kansas City and an NFC Championship Game rematch with the 49ers are likely on the table, too. The Jets landing Aaron Rodgers adds a new wrinkle to the primetime situation as well.

Enjoy your leftover turkey and stuffing sandwiches on Black Friday on the brand-new TV you just bought if the Birds are playing!

