May 01, 2023

How many compensatory picks should the Eagles expect to receive in the 2024 NFL Draft?

How many compensatory picks will the Eagles get in the 2024 NFL Draft? Take a look.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Eagles will almost certainly receive a 2024 third-round pick for the loss of Javon Hargrave.

On the Monday after the conclusion of 2023 NFL Draft, the deadline for unrestricted free agent signings to count toward the compensatory pick formula will be reached. Any players signed after that deadline do not count toward the formula, and so, the teams that will receive compensatory picks will mostly be known, with some wiggle room for changes due to in-season factors like playing time, for example.

Now that we've reached the day of the deadline, the short answer to the question posed in the headline is... drumroll... Four.

Using OverTheCap's compensatory pick cancellation chart (via the great Nick Korte), the Eagles have nine qualifying CFAs (compensatory free agents) lost. They have zero qualifying CFAs gained. In chart form:

CFAs lost (APY) - Projected round CFAs gained (APY) - Projected round 
Javon Hargrave ($21 million) - 3  
 Isaac Seumalo ($8 million) - 5 
Andre Dillard ($9.7 million) - 5   
C.J. Gardner-Johnson ($6.5 million) - 6 
T.J. Edwards ($6.5 million) - 6
Miles Sanders ($6.35 million) - 6  
Marcus Epps ($6 million) - 6  
Kyzir White ($5 million) - 6  
Gardner Minshew ($3.5 million) - 7  

The Eagles signed a number of players in free agency, but none of them received contracts lucrative enough to count toward the formula.

Because there is a limit of four compensatory picks awarded each year, the Eagles would not receive picks for Edwards, Sanders, Epps, White, or Minshew. They would receive a pick in the third round for the loss of Hargrave, a pair of picks in the fifth round for the losses of Seumalo and Dillard, and a sixth-round pick for the loss of Gardner-Johnson. If that holds true, the Eagles' 2024 picks would look like this:

Round How acquired 
Eagles' own pick 
Eagles' own pick 
From Saints 
Projected compensatory pick 
From Vikings (can become fourth-round pick if conditions are met) 
From Buccaneers 
Projected compensatory pick 
Projected compensatory pick 
Eagles' own pick, or the Titans' sixth-round pick, whichever is better 
Projected compensatory pick 


Above we noted that there is wiggle room for changes due to other factors, like playing time. That's where it starts to get a little complicated. The player who could be bumped down a pick is Dillard, who is teetering on the edge of a fifth- and sixth-round pick. The more playing time he gets in Tennessee in 2024, the better. Dillard is making just under $10 million per year, so, newsflash... he's going to start. The Eagles will just have to hope he stays healthy and/or doesn't completely suck and get benched.

