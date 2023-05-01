How many compensatory picks should the Eagles expect to receive in the 2024 NFL Draft?

On the Monday after the conclusion of 2023 NFL Draft, the deadline for unrestricted free agent signings to count toward the compensatory pick formula will be reached. Any players signed after that deadline do not count toward the formula, and so, the teams that will receive compensatory picks will mostly be known, with some wiggle room for changes due to in-season factors like playing time, for example.

Now that we've reached the day of the deadline, the short answer to the question posed in the headline is... drumroll... Four.

Using OverTheCap's compensatory pick cancellation chart (via the great Nick Korte), the Eagles have nine qualifying CFAs (compensatory free agents) lost. They have zero qualifying CFAs gained. In chart form:

CFAs lost (APY) - Projected round CFAs gained (APY) - Projected round Javon Hargrave ($21 million) - 3 Isaac Seumalo ($8 million) - 5 Andre Dillard ($9.7 million) - 5 C.J. Gardner-Johnson ($6.5 million) - 6 T.J. Edwards ($6.5 million) - 6

Miles Sanders ($6.35 million) - 6 Marcus Epps ($6 million) - 6 Kyzir White ($5 million) - 6 Gardner Minshew ($3.5 million) - 7

The Eagles signed a number of players in free agency, but none of them received contracts lucrative enough to count toward the formula.

Because there is a limit of four compensatory picks awarded each year, the Eagles would not receive picks for Edwards, Sanders, Epps, White, or Minshew. They would receive a pick in the third round for the loss of Hargrave, a pair of picks in the fifth round for the losses of Seumalo and Dillard, and a sixth-round pick for the loss of Gardner-Johnson. If that holds true, the Eagles' 2024 picks would look like this: Round How acquired 1 Eagles' own pick 2 Eagles' own pick 2 From Saints 3 Projected compensatory pick 5 From Vikings (can become fourth-round pick if conditions are met) 5 From Buccaneers 5 Projected compensatory pick 5 Projected compensatory pick 6 Eagles' own pick, or the Titans' sixth-round pick, whichever is better 6 Projected compensatory pick

Above we noted that there is wiggle room for changes due to other factors, like playing time. That's where it starts to get a little complicated. The player who could be bumped down a pick is Dillard, who is teetering on the edge of a fifth- and sixth-round pick. The more playing time he gets in Tennessee in 2024, the better. Dillard is making just under $10 million per year, so, newsflash... he's going to start. The Eagles will just have to hope he stays healthy and/or doesn't completely suck and get benched. MORE: Grading the Eagles' 2023 draft haul

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader